Public vote to decide on Crookston Public School projects

$11 million is how much Crookston residents would pay in a property tax increase. It would replace facilities like the bus garage. It's 100 years old and desperately in need of an upgrade. The wood on the top is coming off, the roof leaks, and they've had problems with the floor in the past. This is one of three projects Crookston Public Schools is hoping to fund in their springtime vote of next year.

Crookston Public Schools would like to have their very own football field, more gym space, and a brand new bus garage.

Chris Bates, Crookston Public Schools superintendent: “We need to make sure that our facilities are regularly maintained periodically, and we see this as part of the process.”

But it's left in the hands of residents who will decide whether or not they want to back these projects.

Tony Goosen, Crookston resident: “I'm down for it. I say yes to all three.”

But some say the price tag of $11 million is too much for all three, others say just one should move forward with the bus garage getting first priority.

Elsie Magsam, Polk County resident: “It's getting pretty run down, and it's, I would say, pretty tight quarters. In order for the bus people to serve the kids and that, I do think that would be a good thing.”

The 100-year-old facility has been getting worse and worse each year. And school leaders say it's getting to the point where repairs just aren't enough.

Richard Niemela, Crookston Public Schools transportation, building and grounds: “It's becoming a hazard as time goes on. The building we're in right now, the walls are starting to bow, the roof is starting to sag.”

Modern day buses have literally outgrown the century-old building, and they won’t fit in the garage unless some bus parts are removed. That's why school leaders are working hard to get everyone on board.

Bates: “We hope that the community will view this as something that is reasonable.”

This ballot will be what they call a 'stand-alone' vote, which means that voters will get to decide on each project - the building of a new bus garage, a new gym at the high school, and an athletic complex at the high school - individually.

If passed, the tax increase will be in effect for 15 years. The superintendent says on a home worth $200,000 you'd pay an extra $2.30 each week.

The superintendent says the vote will likely take place next spring.