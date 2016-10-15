Man dies in rollover near Devils Lake

The 46-year-old, whose name was being withheld pending family notification, was northbound at about 11 a.m. on 89th Avenue Northeast about 12 miles southeast of Devils Lake when the 1998 Ford Contour he was driving failed to negotiate a curve in the road, forcing the vehicle into the west ditch where it rolled, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The driver was partially ejected and died at the scene.