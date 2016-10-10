Tri-Valley Transportation Programs Director Cindy Pic (left) stands with Carolyn Flowers, acting administrator of the Federal Transit Administration, and Elizabeth Hensrud, Tri-Valley transportation fleet maintenance coordinator.

CROOKSTON — A rural transit system in northwest Minnesota has received recognition for its work from the Federal Transit Administration.

The Tri-Valley Heartland Express, a rural bus service that covers eight counties, was one of three recipients of the Administrator's Award for Outstanding Public Transportation Service in Rural Public Transportation, according to a news release. Durango Transit in Durango, Colo., and Barry County Transit in Hastings, Mich., also were honored.

This year's Administrator's Awards sought to recognize agencies whose transit services improve resident access to employment, health care and community services.

Heartland Express is operated by Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, which is headquartered in Crookston. Last year, Tri-Valley provided 187,455 passenger rides in its service area.

"This year's awardees have worked to address geographic gaps in services, partnered with other organizations to expand access and made a special effort to serve people with low incomes, seniors and persons with disabilities," FTA Acting Administrator Carolyn Flowers said in a statement.

Tri-Valley efforts lauded by the FTA include contracting with health care facilities to offer rides for clients and patients, transporting homeless people in Crookston to Grand Forks for an event giving them access to resources and for using its headquarters as a pickup spot for food for low-income families, the release said.

The awards were announced Oct. 3 at the annual National Rural and Intercity Bus Conference in Asheville, N.C.