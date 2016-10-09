'Saturday Night Live' skit skewers North Dakota

In between Spanish phrases, Diego described the cuisine he experienced in North Dakota. “Marshmallow salad,” he tells his mother from a phone booth surrounded by corn stalks. “Big mounds of yellow and orange food.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the star and creator of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” hosted "Saturday Night Live" last night, and in a two-minute short, he played an immigrant telling his mother about his new life in North Dakota, which he calls “muy bonito” and “landlocked.” Diego describes trips to Walmart and 7-Eleven convenience stores, although North Dakota does not have any 7-Eleven stores. “Everything in America is carpeted,” Diego tells his mother.