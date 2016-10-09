County's gravel roads still worn out by summer rains

The rainy summer weather has taken a toll on roads in Grand Forks County, according to the head of the county's highway department.

County Engineer Nick West said the "most direct impact" was to gravel roads, especially the township minimum maintenance roads the county services.

West said the roads have become difficult to maintain with surface blading because of heavy precipitation. Without regular blading, he said, the roads eventually play host to weed growth and can get "pretty difficult" to keep up.

"It makes it a little more challenging for our guys," West said. "In a nutshell, what happens is we just don't blade them quite as much, and they get neglected a little bit more. You need to wait and do a little more timing in your schedule so you hit the roads that are a little more muddy when it's dry."

In total, West said, Grand Forks County maintains more than 2,000 miles of gravel roads, about 1,700 miles of which are found throughout 43 townships.

The county employs 12 blade operators who spend about three-quarters of their time blading. Despite the imperfect conditions, West said the county's roads operations didn't see much of a change to its budget.

"Maybe you have a few days where it's too wet and the blade operators can't do much, but they find other things to do," he said.

Overall, the weather didn't affect the total production for the department. West said it was seldom the case that all parts of the county experienced rain at the same time, allowing work to go on where conditions were drier.

However, many of the county's roadside ditches have held too much water to be mowed as often as they usually would. West said a freeze would allow workers to mow, but if that doesn't happen soon, tall grass, weeds and cattails will remain until spring, which will affect melt drainage.

West said the county's north half probably is in worse condition than the south because of heavier rains in that area.

Blade operators will work right up to winter to get the roads in shape, but there's never a guarantee how long the weather will cooperate.

"For the roads to be in good shape, they need to be bladed before winter," he said. "If it stays too wet, they'll stay what they are."