THIEF RIVER FALLS—Thief River Falls leaders want Pennington County commissioners to reject a liquor license near St. Hilaire, saying it could affect sales at the city's liquor store.

The Thief River Falls Council passed a resolution Wednesday that would ask the county to reject an off-sale liquor license requested by Kruse In on Minnesota Highway 32, according to a report by radio station KTRF. The store is located just north of St. Hilaire, a city about 7 miles south of Thief River Falls that is home to roughly 300 residents.

The proposed liquor license, which would be the first issued by the county, according to KTRF, could affect revenues brought in by city-owned Falls Liquors, members of the Thief River Falls City Council said, adding the city depends on the revenue generated by the liquor store to keep its tax levy down. It also could create a burden and additional costs to law enforcement, council members said.

Council member Josh Hagen was the lone dissenter in the vote to pass the resolution opposing the liquor license. He said he understood another liquor license could affect the city's budget but couldn't bring himself to vote for the resolution.

"I can't vote for something that is going to stifle free market," he told KTRF. "I'm not going to do that."

Hagen added he was elected to represent his constituents but said voters also put him in office to protect freedoms, adding defending a free market is a part of that.

A Pennington County Commission public hearing for the Kruse In license is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Ramsey County mail-in ballots may have Bottineau County auditor's address

DEVILS LAKE—Ramsey County is warning residents to double check their ballots before mailing them to the auditor's office to make sure envelops have the correct address.

Residents in the northeast North Dakota county have begun to receive mail-in ballots, Ramsey County Auditor Kandy Christopherson told KZZY-FM Radio. Some of the envelopes sent out by her office have the Bottineau County auditor's address on them, she said, adding the envelopes were ordered from an outside company.

Christopherson's office will correct the mislabeled envelopes, but residents should double check the address before mailing in ballots. Mail-in ballots must be mailed or dropped off at the Ramsey County auditor's office by Nov. 7.

COPS program coming to Goodridge School

GOODRIDGE, Minn. — A new program encouraging students to engage in the community after school hours will start soon at Goodridge School.

Caring on Patrol for Students pairs area law enforcement officers and Little Brother Little Sister of Pennington County to create a program focused on positive youth development, according to a report in the Grygla Eagle.

Little Brother Little Sister is a youth mentoring program, focusing on children ages 4 to 18. Law enforcement agencies participating the COPS program are Pennington County Sheriff's Department and the Red Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Officers are assigned a student for the school year, which includes having lunch with them and hanging out at recess.

Church to open day care service in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE—A church that purchased equipment from a former Devils Lake-based day care center will launch its own child care service.

The Devils Lake City Commission recently gave Bethel Evangelical Free Church its blessing for opening a day care center, according to a report in the Devils Lake Journal. There is no set date to open the service, but it's likely the church could open its doors by the end of this year to children who need day care.

The church also purchased $2,100 in playground equipment during an auction from the city that used to belong to Devils Lake Kids Preschool and Child Care, which closed its Fifth Avenue Northeast location in March 2015, due to financial problems.

In total, equipment for the closed facility brought in $5,155.

City officials are trying to determine what to do with the building Devils Lake Kids left behind. It could go up for sale and is appraised at about $200,000.

Thief River Falls Fire Department gets nearly $126,000 grant

THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Thief River Falls Fire Department has received a $125,890 federal grant.

Distributed by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the grant will be used to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatuses and other rescue equipment, according to a report in the Thief River Falls Times. The machines used by firefighters currently are about 13 years old.

The Fire Department is required to contribute a 5 percent match to receive the funds.

Walsh County to remove collapsing bridge

GRAFTON, N.D.—A Walsh County bridge that collapsed last month will be removed.

The Walsh County Commission approved the removal of the Gjien bridge, which crosses the south branch of the Park River on 145th Avenue Northeast, according to a report in the Walsh County Record. The bridge closed Sept. 8 because it was in need of repairs but collapsed a little more than a week later.

The bridge west of Grafton sits between two county roads, each about a mile away, so replacing or repairing the structure seemed unlikely since other routes that could be used to cross the Park River are nearby, Walsh County Highway Superintendent Sharon Lipsh previously told the Herald.

Commissioners will go on a bridge tour to review the county's deteriorating bridges, as leaders need to prioritize which structure need repairs since funds are limited.