New Hillsboro child care center could open next fall

HILLSBORO, N.D. — With the help of an anonymous investor, a new building for a child care center in Hillsboro could be up and running by next fall.

The paperwork isn't finalized on the venture quite yet, but at least one city official says the investor has met eligibility requirements that qualified him to request tax benefits in Hillsboro's Renaissance Zone.

The location for the day care has not been disclosed publicly, but Hillsboro City Commissioner Curt Kaufman stated it would be built on land the investor owns within the city limits, according to a report in the Hillsboro Banner.

"It'll go on land he already has, so that is a done deal," Kaufman told the Hillsboro Economic Development Corp. at its Sept. 26 meeting.

The building would be occupied by the new day care Tot Spot, which opened in September at the site of the former day care, Main Discovery Creative Education. Tot Spot's executive director, Jenna Schultz, told the Herald in August the company thought it would be a great opportunity to branch out of Fargo.

Once Tot Spot moves into its new facility, another day care would be recruited to take its place at the Main Discovery location.

The addition of another child care center would fill a void in the city, which is experiencing population growth at the same time as a declining number of child care providers. Some parents have been forced to drive to Grand Forks and Fargo to find care for their children.

Main Discovery closed on Sept. 30, 2015. The Hillsboro Economic Development Corp. purchased the building shortly after and sought an investor to find a new child care provider for the property.

There is still work ahead when it comes to getting the anonymous investor's project up and running.

"(The angel) still needs to put down a dollar amount and is investigating different buildings, but he is confident it will be complete within 12 months once he pulls the trigger," Kaufman said at the Sept. 26 meeting.