(L-r)Bill Stock, Brad Bergstrom, Sgt. Jesse Grabow and Capt. Mike Wedin hold a press conference after a car fatally hit a child crossing the street trying to board a school bus Thursday near Thief River Falls, MN. (Photo by Joshua Komer)

A 7-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed while waiting for the school bus early Thursday morning 12 miles south of Thief River Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the second-grader as Anthony Fellman in a press conference early Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the boy was waiting with two others to board the south-facing bus on U.S. Highway 59 when he was struck by a northbound 2005 Chrysler Town and Country car being driven by Joanne J. Schultz, 69, of Plummer, Minn.

Twelve other children were on the bus at the time. Authorities said alcohol or drugs were not involved.

School officials said classes were going on as usual, but some parents arrived to take their children home. Counseling also was being made available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.