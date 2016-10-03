A Marshall County man died Friday after his vehicle was struck while turning into his driveway.

Richard E. Erickson, 58, was extracted from his truck following the collision and transported to the North Valley Health Center in Warren, Minn., where he was pronounced dead, according to a Marshall County Sheriff's Office new release.

Erickson was driving his 1993 Ford pickup northbound on County Road 3 at 9:21 p.m. Friday in Foldahl Township, when he began to turn into his driveway and was struck from behind by a 2011 Ford pickup driven by Tucker M. Nelson, 20, of Newfolden, Minn.

Nelson also was transported to the North Valley Health Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Erickson's vehicle was aflame when first responders arrived on the scene and pulled him from the wreckage, the release said. His body has been sent to the medical examiner's office in Grand Forks for an autopsy, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.