HILLSBORO, N.D. — Construction continues on a Dollar General store set to open this spring in Hillsboro.

The store is one of five expected to open at that time in North Dakota, according to a report in the Hillsboro Banner, with the others being built in Ellendale, Gwinner, Hankinson and Oakes.

The Hillsboro store is springing up at the former Country Hearth Restaurant location on Caledonia Avenue.

Thief River Falls residents put up signs urging caution

THIEF RIVER FALLS — A traffic accident resulting in the death of a 14-year-old boy and general traffic concerns have prompted a Thief River Falls neighborhood to print signs urging drivers to slow down.

Earlier this month, signs popped up in yards along Greenwood Street saying "Please slow down! Our children are precious," according to a report by radio station KTRF.

The intersection of Greenwood and Oakland Park Road was the site a traffic accident in July, where authorities say Gannon Hejlik was riding his bike through the intersection when he was hit by a truck.

Police Chief Dick Wittenberg urged pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers to use caution when traveling around the city.

Hillsboro approves $7,000 water study contribution

HILLSBORO, N.D. — The city of Hillsboro will contribute $7,000 to help fund the study of a regional water project aimed at preserving drinking water supplies from the Red River.

The Hillsboro City Commission voted unanimously to commit the funds, which will be used to continue progress on the $1 billion Red River Valley Water Supply Project.

The project aims to draw water from the Missouri River and transport it to the Red River through a series of pipelines and natural waterways.

Dozens of cities and other public entities up and down the Red River Valley have pledged similar funding to get the study off the ground. The deadline to commit funding is Oct. 1.

Grygla Red Hat Society in search of vintage clothing

GRYGLA, Minn. — The Grygla Red Hat Society is on the hunt for vintage clothing that could be used in a style show planned for next year.

The group is looking to hold a vintage style show during Grygla's centennial celebration and is asking to borrow clothes for the event, according to a report in the Grygla Eagle.

Categories of clothing needed include wedding and formal wear, sports jerseys and letterman's jackets, everyday clothes and military uniforms. Pieces unable to be worn also could be put on display.

Those with clothing to lend can call Donna Lian at (218) 294-6042, Maria Konickson at (218) 294-6789, Eunice Schulz at (218) 294-6393 or Carol Engelstad at (218) 459-3312. Clothing also can be dropped off at the Grygla Eagle office, 127 Main Ave.

Dozens attend meeting to ask co-ops to stay open

SHEYENNE, N.D. — In the wake of an announcement to close co-ops in Sheyenne and Oberon, residents came together earlier this month to persuade officials to keep the stations open.

About 100 residents gathered for a Sept. 21 meeting to ask questions of the CenDak Farmers Union and asked its board to reconsider the decision to close, according to a report in the Lakota American.

In a Sept. 15 letter, patrons of the co-ops were informed they would be shut down, with Sheyenne's station closing Oct. 1 and Oberon's closing Nov. 30.

Board members said the move to close was a business decision, but they noted the Sheyenne station would remain open until a board evaluation is complete.

Fertile boy brings home first place at national tractor pull

FERTILE, Minn. — When it comes to pedal tractor pulls, 4-year-old Braiden Gunufson is the best in the nation for his age.

The Fertile resident took home first place at the National Pedal Pull Championship on Sept. 24 in Mitchell, S.D., according to a report in the Fertile Journal. Braiden beat out 22 kids from 15 other states for the title in his division.

He qualified for nationals earlier this year when he won first place at the Polk County Fair in July.