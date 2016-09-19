Thief River Falls divided over creating city forester job

THIEF RIVER FALLS — Two Thief River Falls city committees are at odds over whether a full-time forester should have a place among the employee roster.

The Public Works Committee made a recommendation last week to pull $70,000 from seven city departments to fund the position, according to a report from radio station KTRF. Tree maintenance, stump removal and similar duties fell to the Street and Sanitation Department after the retirement of the previous city forester years ago.

Instead of affirming the public works recommendation, the city's Budget Committee is proposing to add $10,000 to the street department's budget for tree services.

City Council member Don Sollom disagreed with the move and pushed Tuesday for the forester position, while council member Rachel Prudhomme suggested the service could be contracted instead of bringing on another benefited employee.

Budget talks will continue among council members and committees, but a deadline is looming as the city is required to give preliminary approval to its property tax levy later this month.

Traill County approves contractor for jail

HILLSBORO, N.D.—Traill County has found a contractor for a jail project that will cost nearly $1 million.

Commissioners hired Diversified Contractors, a Fargo-based construction company, to spearhead the project's general work that will add 1,350 square feet to the Traill County Law Enforcement Center, according to a report in the Hillsboro Banner. The plan is to build an addition to the sheriff's office, address heating and cooling issues, and improve security at the 1950s-era building, the Banner reported.

Commissioners initially awarded general contract work to TF Powers Construction, another Fargo company that came in with the lowest bid of $391,600, according to the Banner. TF Powers erred in its bid, omitting $35,500 for the masonry included in the project. The company pulled its bid and pursuant to North Dakota Century Code the commission accepted the second-lowest bid—Diversified Contractors for $417,800.

The commission also hired RBB Electric of Fargo to do $133,000 in electrical work. Precision Electric & Plumbing of Mayville, N.D., will do the mechanical work for $124,106.

That brings the estimate of the LEC project to $975,256, which includes a high estimate for abatements and the removal of asbestos from the building, according to the Banner. Bids for that portion of the project will be opened Tuesday.

The county has set aside $988,500 for construction. Construction should begin in November with a completion date set for next spring.

Crookston says yes to digital billboard

CROOKSTON—Crookston policymakers gave their sign of approval for a digital billboard last week despite local opposition.

The City Planning Commission and City Council both said Sky Digital Advertising could install the billboard at 921 Sahlstrom Drive, according to the Crookston Daily Times. The Minnesota Department of Transportation, if it chooses to approve the project, must decide how far back the sign must be from U.S. Highway 2. Sky Digital also must obtain a building permit from the city.

The Monday meeting was packed, according to the Times. The proposal saw both support and opposition, including City Council member Tom Jorgens, who said he didn't feel comfortable voting in favor of the project because he felt the city didn't have all of the information on the billboard.

Crookston National Bank representatives also objected to the billboard's approval, not because it didn't want a billboard next to the bank's property but because it said Sky Digital didn't meet certain requirements in providing necessary details on the project, CNB attorney Joe Quinn said.

Sky Digital representatives assured the city it would meet guidelines, adding the council approved the yet-to-be installed electronic billboard proposed by University of Minnesota-Crookston.

The city previously prohibited billboards in town but modified its ordinance to allow the signs after UMC approached the council about its project.

The billboard will feature rotating ads and can display public service announcements, emergency messages and Amber alerts.

Crookston will waive pet license fee during spay, neuter clinic

CROOKSTON — A clinic for low-cost spaying and neutering of pets owned by income-eligible will include the opportunity for owners to license their pets with the city for free.

The Crookston City Council voted to waive the $5 license fee at the event to encourage owners to register their pets with the city, according to a report in the Crookston Daily Times.

The Pet Fixers Clinic set for Friday and Saturday at the Crookston Sports Center will offer sterilization services for qualified pets at a reduced cost and provide community members the opportunity to spay and neuter feral cats in the city. Feral cats will be trapped prior to the clinic, sterilized and then released.

Police will follow up on feral cat complaints, Police Chief Paul Biermaier and City Administrator Shannon Stassen told the Times. The cats can help control pest and rodent populations.

The city has received calls from concerned residents, with some wondering if the felines will become "community cats" that will be allowed to roam the streets and homes freely.

Biermaier and Stassen assured the City Council that would not be the case, adding if there is a complaint about a cat, it will be picked up and sent to the local Humane Society, according to the Times.

"We weren't asking for any refugee status," said Shirley Iverson, a Local Pet Fixers Clinic organizer. "These cats are very established in the area where they live. So they will live, they will die, but they won't reproduce."

Mayor Brian Holmer honored by state emergency managers

THIEF RIVER FALLS — For his work on emergency management issues, Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer will be honored at a state conference this week.

Holmer will receive the Emergency Management Advocate Award from the Minnesota Association of Emergency Managers at the group's fall conference Tuesday, according to a report from radio station KTRF.

A member of the awards committee noted Holmer goes above and beyond his duty when it comes to addressing concerns and is dedicated to security, weather and disaster preparedness in Thief River Falls and Pennington County.

Thief River Falls Archery Club hits mark with range

THIEF RIVER FALLS—Thief River Falls Archery Club members let their arrows take flight recently as they dedicated their new home.

The club held a grand opening Sept. 11 for its Indoor Archery Range, according to a report in the Thief River Falls Times. Founded in 1951, the club had used the Old Arena for practice since the 1970s, depending on a year-to-year lease. The prospect of not guaranteeing they would have a place to practice prompted the club to look at other options.

The Pennington County Fair Board provided land for the indoor range with the condition the Fair Board could use the building each year during July, according to the Times. The 40-by-76-foot structure features a shooting range, restrooms, office, meeting room and setup area.

The club aimed to raise $199,000 for the facility through fundraisers, loans and donations.

Casinos profit tribes in Minnesota

THIEF RIVER FALLS—Casinos in Minnesota are helping Native American tribes in a huge way, officials said.

Casinos don't directly contribute to the state's General Fund, but they do bring in almost $2 billion into Minnesota through salaries and tourism, according to a report by TRF Radio. Tribal casinos provide more than 13,000 jobs, making the industry the largest employer in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association.

Seven Clans Casinos in Thief River Falls, Warroad and Red Lake, as well as the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen and Bagley, help with that financial contribution.

Vandals damage closed Grafton school

GRAFTON, N.D.—A Grafton Public School building has been vandalized, but it shouldn't affect a pending sale.

The School Board was told students had been entering Central Middle School throughout the summer through unlocked doors and broken windows, damaging the school and equipment inside the building, according to a report in the Walsh County Record. The students allegedly took old computers and threw them off a school balcony, Superintendent Jack Maus told the School Board.

"Anything that was on the wall was torn down," he said in the Record. "We have asked for restitution for the amount of time it will take to clean it up."

Police have referred four students to juvenile court.

It doesn't appear the vandalism will affect the sale of the building to a group that can turn it into apartment units. The board is expected to discuss the sale after paperwork for a limited liability corporation is complete.

