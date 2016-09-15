In a few months, East Grand Forks residents might be raiding their pantries to pay off parking tickets if a temporary city program is put in place.

The Police Department is seeking permission from the City Council to allow residents to pay their parking tickets with a donation to the East Grand Forks Food Shelf during the month of December.

"You never know how many (tickets) it's actually going to be, but we thought it would be a time of the year when the food shelf could use a little extra food," Police Chief Mike Hedlund said Tuesday.

The program also could serve a means of raising awareness of the food shelf itself, he added.

During December, police officers typically write "street maintenance" tickets for cars parked in the way of city snowplows. How many tickets issued depends on the weather, Hedlund said.

Some details still are being refined, such as how many items a person would need to give in place of paying the ticket, but Hedlund said the program has been conducted in at least one other Minnesota city and was well received.

Stillwater held its most recent "Food for Fines" program in March using a similar format. Instead of paying the city's $15 fine for a parking violation, residents could bring 10 food items to Valley Outreach, a food shelf in the city.

Hedlund envisions the East Grand Forks program working similarly, with those receiving tickets able to donate food or make a monetary donation in the amount of the $25 ticket to the food shelf. Checks would be written to the food shelf, leaving the Police Department to be a collection point. Under state law, cities and other government entities cannot donate money directly to a charity or nonprofit.

The department would put out a notice informing the public of the program ahead of December.

The council likely will make a final determination on moving forward with the program at its Tuesday meeting.