Heavy damage to the roof of a building at the Taft Elevator north of

Dents and twisted metal are left by behind by a tornado that passed near the Taft Elevator north of Hillsboro, N.D.Photo by Brandi Jewett/Grand Forks Herald.

HILLSBORO, N.D.—A grain elevator in Hillsboro plans to rebuild after a tornado damaged the business' buildings.

Taft Elevator, an operation owned by Rahr Malting Co., suffered damage Aug. 27 when an EF3 twister destroyed the office's roof. The tornado also damaged several steel bins and knocked a semi on its side.

Not all of the bins were damaged by the severe weather, elevator manager Darrel Miller told the Hillsboro Banner, adding the company plans to rebuild the business along Highway 81.

Devils Lake day care building up for sale

DEVILS LAKE—A day care facility in Devils Lake is on the market, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Club may be interested.

The building that once hosted Devils Lake Kids Preschool and Child Care has been appraised between $190,000 and $200,000, City Assessor Gary Martinson said in a Devils Lake Journal report.

The day care center at 115 Fifth Ave. N.E. closed March 15, 2015, due to financial problems.

A lack of parking and potential use of the building are making it a hard sale, and it could remain on the market for years, Martinson said in the Journal. Equipment valued at more than $2,500 also was left in the building and will be put up for auction, the report said.

The VFW, located at 314 Third Ave. N.E. in a facility that is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, has expressed interest in buying the day care's facility, but the city is required to put it on the market and cannot gift the building, according to the Journal.

The demand for day care services in the city has been growing. A report from Child Care Aware of North Dakota showed 777 spots were available for child care services in Ramsey County, but it estimated there was a potential demand for more than 1,400 children.

Bethel Evangelical Free Church is planning to provide space for up to 30 children.

Two apartment buildings open in Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS — The opening of two apartment buildings in Thief River Falls will help lessen a local housing shortage, the city's mayor said.

River Pointe Townhomes and West River Falls Estates will add 76 units to the market between them. The buildings, operated by D.W. Jones Inc., opened during a Aug. 31 ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a report in the Thief River Falls Times.

Mayor Brian Homer told the Times persistence helped get the River Pointe Townhome project off the ground.

Both projects received financial incentives from the city of Thief River Falls and other local taxing entities in the form of tax credits and land donations.

A second phase of West River Falls Estates construction that would add a second 52-unit building to the site is expected to be finished in December.

Devils Lake could switch to aerial mosquito spraying

DEVILS LAKE—The city of Devils Lake is considering changing its strategy when it comes to fighting mosquitoes.

City leaders are mulling a switch to aerial spraying, saying it is just as cost effective and more efficient than ground spraying, according to a report from KZZY-FM Radio. The city typically sends ground sprayers out on a regular schedule with aerial spraying done before holiday weekends. If the switch was made for next year, it could eliminate ground spraying altogether.