John Janzen, general manager of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Grand Forks, looks out the window of a Black Hawk helicopter on the way to the North Dakota National Guard's Camp Grafton training center on Thursday. (Grand Forks Herald photo, John Hageman)

Matt Dunlevy, SkySkopes president and CEO, and Andrew Schill, a pilot with the unmanned aircraft company, wait for the helicopter door to shut before taking off from Grand Forks International Airport on Thursday. (Grand Forks Herald photo by John Hageman)

Sgt. 1st Class Kent Rohrer demonstrates how to operate a 50-caliber gun on a virtual firing range at the North Dakota National Guard's Camp Grafton facility on Thursday. (Grand Forks Herald photo by John Hageman)

Riders prepare to board a Black Hawk helicopter at Grand Forks International Airport on Thursday. The trip was organized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. (Grand Forks Herald photo by John Hageman)

The engine comes to life and the blades above start spinning. Within a few minutes, a Black Hawk helicopter carrying more than a dozen people lifts above Grand Forks International Airport on its way to the North Dakota National Guard's Camp Grafton Training Center.

That ride was the first leg of a trip to provide area employers and others a firsthand look at National Guard operations Thursday.

The outing was organized by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a U.S. Department of Defense program that seeks to "promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers," according to its website. The guests included business owners and managers, a nonprofit employee, an education leader and a member of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp's staff.

Among the participants were winners of the Patriot Award, which recognizes workplace supervisors' efforts to support employees serving in the National Guard or Reserve. That could be through flexible scheduling, providing time off before and after deployment and granting leaves of absence, according to the ESGR.

Supervisors from Reliance Telephone, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, the Community Violence and Intervention Center and Furniture Mart USA won Patriot Awards and were represented on Thursday's trip to Camp Grafton. Reliance Telephone also received an "Above and Beyond Award," according to the ESGR.

"When you know you have to deploy and your employer has your back, that you're going to come back to your job and you're going to be treated just as well as when you left, that's really encouraging," said Jill Holwerda, chairwoman of the ESGR's Grand Forks region.

A grand tour

The group received a tour of the Regional Training Institute at Camp Grafton, which is located just 5 miles south of the city of Devils Lake. Its primary mission is to train engineers whose responsibilities range from carpentry work to blowing up obstacles for incoming infantry, said Maj. Raymond Ripplinger.

They also train North Dakota Army National Guard officer candidates and culinary specialists, Ripplinger said.

"We don't train basic training soldiers here; we train soldiers who have been in the National Guard for a number of years who have to go in and reclassify in a different job setting," he said. "We've had soldiers who have been in the military for 10, 20, 30 years come through here and learn a new skill, depending on what's going on in their unit."

The group received a tour of classrooms, lab and shop space, along with a windshield tour of the campus. The trip was rounded out with a few rounds on the virtual firing ranges at Camp Grafton.

For employers such as Reliance Telephone CEO Dave Hangsleben, the trip offered an opportunity to "see what the Guard is about." He, however, credited his employees for picking up the slack when another employee has to miss time for National Guard duty.

"We always feel an obligation to our country," Hangsleben said.