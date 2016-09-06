Big road projects in works for 2017

Eastbound lanes of Columbia Road are under construction in Grand Forks, ND on Thursday, August 18, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Next year's construction season is still months away, but city leaders already are planning for two big projects in 2017.

Work on DeMers Avenue and South Columbia Road are "by far" the biggest road projects expected in the city, Grand Forks Civil Engineer Mike Yavarow said.

The DeMers project covers the longest stretch of roadway, with repairs planned between Interstate 29 to just east of Washington Street. The project won't involve a total reconstruction, Yavarow said.

Rather it will repair and maintain parts of the street—meaning it also won't have as much impact on traffic as this summer's Columbia Road project.

The full cost of the project is estimated to be about $630,000 for the city, with state and federal funding kicking in about $3.5 million. The project is expected to be finished by the end of next year.

The second project along Columbia Road is expected to shut down the roadway from 40th Avenue South to 47th Avenue South, with the road's intersection with the latter closed as well. Construction will widen Columbia Road and add a median and turn lanes. A traffic signal also will be added at 47th Avenue South.

Costs are expected to total $6.92 million, with the city paying for about $3 million and the federal government picking up the rest.

The City Council is expected to give final approval for both projects in coming weeks.