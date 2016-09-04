Gilby could get temporary postal boxes while office remains shuttered

GILBY, N.D. — The mayor is hopeful the residents of this rural community soon will be able to pick up their mail in town again.

The post office in Gilby remained shuttered after closing nearly three weeks ago when water in the basement led to mold worries. Since then, residents have had to drive about 12 miles to neighboring Arvilla to pick up their mail.

Gilby Mayor Rob McLean said last week he's been in touch with postal officials and he's now hopeful temporary post office boxes could be set up for local residents.

"Something's in the works here, but we don't know how long it's going to be," McLean said. "It's possible that's what it might come to."

McLean's tone was considerably more optimistic than it was earlier, when he said neither he nor others knew what postal officials' plans were for the future of the Gilby office.

"We're finally in contact with some people that maybe know what's going on," he said.

The U.S. Postal Service announced the closure of the Gilby office on Aug. 11. Pete Nowacki, a postal service spokesman, cited concerns that "a water leak in the basement ... has raised a concern of the possibility of mold infiltration."

While mail still can be sent from a dropbox in the Gilby area, services such as postal box pickup have been moved to the Arvilla office at 303 Hughes Ave.

Nowacki confirmed Tuesday that discussions about a temporary fix were underway.

"We are looking at the possibility of setting up box units as a way to provide local service to P.O. box customers until we can get back into the building," Nowacki said, adding the results of an assessment at the Gilby office, along with "recommended repairs," have been forwarded to the building's landlord for their response.

Lawrence Magdovitz II is the manager of Harrimack LLC, which owns the property. Speaking from Tennessee on Thursday, he stressed he hasn't seen any tests that show mold at the office.

"I can't say that there is or there isn't (mold)," he said, citing data in the assessment. What the report does note, he said, is standing water in the basement. Crews are expected to enter the building over the next few weeks to repair a crack between the basement's foundation and the outside ground and also test for possible roof leaks.

"The whole problem with the entire place is in the basement," Magdovitz said, stressing no problems are apparent on the ground floor. Following the repairs, the post office will have to evaluate the building, he said.

"This could take a couple of weeks, and the response will determine our next step," Nowacki said.