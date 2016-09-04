Altru Health System broke ground Wednesday on a construction project that will add 7,720 square feet to its clinic in Polk County, according to the Crookston Times. The project also will include 13,060 square feet of renovated space.

Hospital officials hope the project will help meet a growing demand for patient services and improve health care access for those in the Crookston region.

"It will multiply current offerings of the clinic and develop it as a hub for care in Polk County, therefore, increasing the opportunity for people to receive care close to home," said Nate Ellingson of Altru's Regional Clinics, which serves the Minnesota cities of Crookston, Erksine, Fertile and Red Lake Falls, according to the Times.

The project is slated for completion in 18 months.

K-9 unit coming to Marshall County Sheriff's Office

A new officer soon will join the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, though this one won't be carrying a badge but rather a collar.

The department is in the process of purchasing a police dog to assist deputies in search and rescue efforts, apprehending criminals and detecting drugs, according to a report from radio station KTRF.

A deputy has been assigned to handle the dog. Buying the dog and putting it and its handler through training will cost about $13,000. Sheriff Jason Boman told KTRF he hopes to see the pair start training in early November.

Another $7,000 will be spent on supplies and outfitting a police car to transport the dog. The department is taking donations to help pay for adding the dog.

Pennington County sells bonds for Justice Center

THIEF RIVER FALLS—Pennington County has approved more than $16 million in bond sales to help pay for a regional jail project.

The Pennington County Commission approved the 20-year bond sales last week via two votes, according to a report in the Thief River Falls Times. The revenue will go toward building a $17.3 million Justice Center in Thief River Falls to accommodate a growing inmate population and to combine the courthouse and jail into one building. Officers now must transport inmates across the street between the two buildings, which poses a security risk to the public, Pennington County leaders said.

42-room Hillsboro hotel project delayed

HILLSBORO—A multimillion-dollar hotel project planned for Hillsboro won't start this year.

The 42-room hotel slated for 802 W. Caledonia Ave. was expected to break ground late this summer, but the timeline has been bumped back so advocates can find more local investors, according to a report in the Hillsboro Banner.

Investors have narrowed down their choices to two hotel chains: AmericInn and Cobblestone Inn and Suites, said Jon Bretsch of the Hillsboro Economic Development Corp. Reports indicate they are leaning toward a certain brand, but Bretsch said investors are not ready to make that name public.

The hotel, which will be west of Interstate 29 on the north side of the Hillsboro exit, could be expanded slightly, depending on building plans. Amenities include a pool and conference center.

Warren to replace phone system

WARREN, Minn.—Warren city employees will have a new phone system to use for taking calls from the public.

City Council members said "yes" to replacing its phone system last week, according to a report in the Warren Sheaf. The switch should cost up to $7,500.

The current phone system is outdated, and parts to update it are no longer available, said Grant Peterson, a city deputy clerk. One line has quit working and another has been cracking for some time, the Sheaf reported.

The city has four lines, and there are times when they are all busy. The new system will include voicemail that can send messages to employee emails. Phones also will include automated assistance and other features.

The purchase was in the budget, so the upgrade should not affect taxpayers.