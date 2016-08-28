Two tornadoes were reported after a Saturday afternoon storm, which brought large hail as large as tennis balls to parts of the Red River Valley.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Red River Valley during the afternoon storm. Along with that, there were reports of hail more than 2 inches in size up and down eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.

One of the tornadoes touched down at 4:10 p.m. in the area south of Arvilla and Emerado, N.D., and was on the ground for one to two minutes, according to storm chaser on the scene. That storm caused tree damage, said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

A second tornado touched down two hours later just north of Hillsboro, N.D. The tornado, located by a trained spotter, destroyed at least one farmstead, Lee said.

On Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service staff was still out assessing damage, EF ratings for the tornadoes and the paths they took.

The Valley also saw significant hail fall throughout the area, with some in Grand Forks County seeing hail more than 2 inches in size, according to the weather service. Hail fell across the region as far north as Pembina County, North Dakota, and as far south as Wilkin County, Minnesota.

Some in the area also received considerable rainfall, with Ada, Minn., getting nearly 3.5 inches of precipitation. Grand Forks received just over an inch of rain, according to the weather service.

A second round of potentially severe storms was possible late afternoon Sunday and into the evening for the Red River Valley and northwest Minnesota, with large hail and strong winds possible.