Langdon woman killed after being hit by car

LANGDON, N.D. — A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening just outside of Langdon, N.D.

The 31-year-old native of Langdon was running with her dog west on North Dakota Highway 5 at 9:15 p.m. when she was struck from behind by a 2003 GMC Yukon, driven by a 25-year-old man, also from Langdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The female was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was not injured in the crash.

Names of those involved have not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.