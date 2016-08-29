DEVILS LAKE—Residents in counties served by the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center can sign up for a reverse emergency messaging system.

The Devils Lake jail's 911 Center will begin using Nixle to send messages to residents Thursday, but the system is in place now so people can register for emergency alerts and community advisories, according to a news release.

"The features and freedoms of the Nixle system will allow for us to significantly improve not only the amount and types of information that is provided to the communities we serve, but in the speed of which the information is shared," LEC Director Rob Johnson said.

The 911 Center previously used CodeRed to send out emergency messages to the public, but Nixle is expected to save the LEC about $3,500 a year and will be easier to use than CodeRed, Johnson previously told the Herald. Nixle also does not limit the amount of messages that can be sent out to residents like CodeRed did, he added.

"Nixle will automatically send out all weather-related warnings instantaneously which we estimate to be at least five minutes sooner than the existing procedures," Johnson said in the release, adding the significant time difference could save lives during dangerous weather events, such as severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Nixle also can be used to notify residents of newsworthy events, Johnson added.

The LEC will stop using CodeRed this week.

Residents, including those who were registered through CodeRed, will have to sign up for Nixle to receive messages from the system and can do so by texting their zip code to 888777. They also can go online to www.nixle.com.

Residents also can customize alert settings by creating a user profile at the website.

LEC officials also launched its Facebook page last week.

Johnson previously said he hopes to use social media to reach out to community members in an effort to build a positive relationship with residents. Other law enforcement agencies are using social media to keep the public informed, Johnson added.

The LEC Facebook page titled "Lake Region Law Enforcement Center" will be used "to create an avenue of communication from the LEC to the public allowing for timely information sharing," officials wrote in a post.