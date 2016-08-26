Northwood, N.D., woman to celebrate 111th birthday Sunday

Iris Westman earned a degree in education from UND in 1928 and went on to a career as a teacher and librarian. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Iris Westman shows a sash from a hand-embroidered silk Japanese kimono, a gift her parents brought back after a visit to California. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Iris Westman covers her lap with a throw she knitted. She learned to knit as a young girl, helping her mother knit items for British citizens and U.S. soldiers during World War I. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Iris Westman smiles as she tells stories of growing up on a farm near Aneta, N.D. A resident of the Northwood Deaconess Health Center in Northwood, N.D., she turns 111 on Sunday. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Iris Westman doesn't really want people to make a big fuss over her. She's a little bit tired of people asking how come she's lived so long.

On Sunday, she's turning 111. She is the oldest person living in North Dakota, a family member said.

Westman's longevity, she said, is out of her hands.

"The Lord takes care of it," she said, sitting in her cozy room at Northwood (N.D.) Deaconess Health Center. "And he knows what he's doing, so I suppose we should accept."

Last year, at her birthday party, visitors included former Gov. Ed Schafer and his wife, Nancy.

"They visited and visited," said LuAnn Stevens, activities director at the health center.

"Normally, she doesn't like the attention, but she's getting used to it," Stevens said.

"She is the oldest person living in North Dakota," said Jane Lukens, of Aneta, N.D., citing results of research by a family member. Lukens is Westman's grandniece.

Lukens said one of her relatives determined that Westman "is either the 21st- or 23rd-oldest person in the country."

The 2010 nationwide census showed 330 individuals who were 110 years old and older—131 men and 199 women.

A combination of factors are contributing to longevity, said Dr. Don Jurivich, professor and chairman of geriatrics at UND.

Among them are better health practices, including vaccinations, he said, and improved nutrition and food preservation, and better treatment of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

But maybe just as important is a person's attitude about life.

Researchers who study aging found that the 100-year-olds they interviewed "had the same temperament," Jurivich said. "They were live-for-today, nonstress people. They were good-tempered, kind, very positive and forward-looking."

Early memories

Westman was born Aug. 28, 1905, to Nicholas Ole Westman and Mathilda Erickson Westman on a farm near Aneta, N.D. She was the third child, and only daughter, of four children.

Her mother, at 2 years old, came to the U.S. from Norway with her family, she said. Her father was born in the U.S. but "his people were from Telemark (Norway)."

"My parents insisted we go to school," she remembered. "I attended grades 1 through 12 at Aneta. There's no school there now."

During World War I, her mother taught her to knit so she could help with the "Bundles for Britain" campaign, which provided garments to English women and children, she said. In war time, "ordinary citizens (over there) had to make do with a lot less."

She also knitted socks and scarves for U.S. Navy and Army soldiers.

Westman can recall Warren Harding who served as president in the early '20s.

"He was not a good president," she said, "but he was awfully good-looking."

After graduating high school, she attended UND, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in education in 1928.

At UND, when she talked to other girls about their backgrounds, "I thought I had it pretty good. I didn't do barn work, with horses or cows. I helped in the house," she said.

For her first job out of college, she was hired as an English teacher and high school principal at Killdeer, N.D. Subsequent teaching positions took her to Hillsboro, N.D., and Staples, Minn. She spent more than 20 years as an elementary school librarian in Worthington, Minn.

"I've seen a lot of things, and I've forgotten a lot of things," she said. She's been amazed by changes in "transportation, education and, well, practically everything."

As an elder with plenty of life experience, Westman offered some words to live by.

"Behave yourself. Trust in God," she said. "Work—whether mental or physical."

She has noticed more people are living to 100 and beyond.

"I think there are going to be more of us," she said. "Life is better. Food is better. Medicines are better. We're better than 'the good old days.' "

SIDEBAR:

Since the Herald reported on the oldest North Dakotan living in an assisted living facility—Martha Geery, Grand Forks, who turned 105 last month—we've heard about a few other 100-plus people who live in nursing homes in the region.

They are Anne Hoffarth, of Langdon, N.D., who turned 108 on Aug. 17 and Alice Stahl, McVille, N.D., who celebrated her 105th birthday June 23.

The 2010 census revealed that North Dakota was second in the nation in the percentage of its population in the 85-and-older bracket, according to Mandi-Leigh Peterson, research analyst with UND's Center for Rural Health. At 2.48 percent, the state was behind only Rhode Island at 2.54 percent.

However, the 2015 census estimates showed North Dakota slipping to ninth place, presumably due to the influx of younger people seeking jobs in and related to the oil industry.

The percentage of the population who are 85 and older is relatively high because "the nature of rural areas lends itself to the older population," Peterson said. "Older people aren't migrating (out of state).

"Young people are moving away, and farmers are staying on their farms," she said. "Farming does not bring in that much of a population."

The Centers for Disease Control predicts that longevity will continue to increase, said Dr. Don Jurivich, professor and chairman of geriatrics at UND.

"These (researchers) say that a person's chance of living to 100 is 1 in 4,000. Children born now have a 1 in 10 chance of living to 100."

"The fact that North Dakota has one of the oldest old populations in the U.S. as a percentage does not mean that it is the 'healthiest' elderly population in the U.S.," Jurivich said. "For example, North Dakota has one of the highest rates of falls with injury in the U.S."

The state of North Dakota does not keep records showing the ages of individuals, by name, living in North Dakota, said Kevin Iverson, the state demographer. But age-group records are kept.

"In 2010, no one was counted as 110 and over (in North Dakota)," Iverson said.

In that year, there were 207 North Dakotans who were between 100 and 104 years old, he said. In the 105- to 109-year-old age range, there were 14. Among them, Grand Forks and Walsh counties each had two individuals—more than any of the other counties.

As to the reasons some North Dakotans live to such an advanced age, Iverson said, "As a demographer, I don't know why. That would be where I start philosophizing.

"I'd just say they're living in the right place."