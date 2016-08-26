GRAFTON, N.D.—Walsh County Sheriff Ron Jurgens said he doesn't want to take any chances when it comes to the safety of his deputies.

Because several law enforcement officers across the country, including a Fargo policeman earlier this year, have been killed recently by gunmen, Jurgens asked his County Commission to approve the purchase of active shooter kits to protect his deputies.

"With what is going on in the world, that certainly brought us to the decision that everyone needed to get an active shooter kit and be prepared," he said. "It's definitely good insurance to make sure our employees are safe."

The commission recently approved the request, allowing Jurgens to buy 11 kits—enough for all of his officers—for a total of $7,700. Each kit has armor plates, a plate carrier, a medical kit and ballistic helmet.

It's an example of how law enforcement agencies in North Dakota are taking proactive measures to keep officers safe and better prepare them for dangerous situations. Walsh County has hosted active shooter courses for officers in surrounding counties, including one several weeks ago in Grafton.

"We are looking to help our employees be extra prepared in a situation with an active shooter," Jurgens said.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd said every agency in the state has to make a decision on what equipment it should purchase based on needs, but his department takes the philosophy of using it only when needed and using other means to de-escalate the situation.

Still, he wants to have that equipment for his officers in case they need it.

"I always tell people, just think if it is your son or daughter or one of your family member's that's a police officer and they're in that situation where they possibly need to go into an area where they could be shot at. ... Wouldn't you want your family member to have the best equipment possible to protect them and make sure they come home at the end of their shift?" he said. "For most people, the answer to that is 'Of course, we do.'"

Active shooter concerns

Recent shootings that have taken the lives of officers played a role in Jurgen's decision to buy the kits. On July 7, the streets of Dallas were filled with people protesting the deaths of two black men who were fatally shot by police officers—one in Louisiana and another in Minnesota—when a gunman opened fire with a sniper rifle, killing five officers and wounding seven others. The suspect, 25-year-old Micah Xavier Johnson, was killed after police detonated a bomb near him.

Three officers also were killed in Baton Rouge last month after Gavin Eugene Long, a Kansas City man, ambushed and shot at Louisiana State Police. Long, who opened fire on the officers on his 29th birthday, was killed July 17 during the incident.

But the active shooter scenario hit close to home for North Dakotans when Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer, 33, was fatally shot Feb. 10 during a hours-long standoff with Marcus Cody Schumacher, 49. Moszer died the next day, and Schumacher died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fargo uses various pieces of equipment to protect officers in the field, including ballistic vests, but in the aftermath of the shooting, Todd said he would explore buying bullet-resistant helmets for every squad car. The purchase is listed in the 2017 budget, Fargo Police Lt. Joel Vettel said.

"It's reflective in what we see as an overall need," Vettel said, adding he believes most people understand law enforcement agencies have to take steps to protect officers. "There are times, not all of the time, but times law enforcement are in a greater risk of harm."

The West Fargo Police Department received about $27,000 in grants to purchase ballistic vests and helmets for its officers.

Not a new trend

Law enforcement agencies have been responding to active shooters for decades, and the concept that active shooter kits is a new trend North Dakota agencies are gravitating toward because of police shootings in recent months isn't necessarily the case, said Duane Stanley, executive secretary for North Dakota's Peace Officers Standards and Training. Each department is allowed to decided how much protection they need in the field.

"That's been around for a while; some have them and some don't," he said, adding the kits can vary from department to department. "It runs the gamet."

One example of a trend he pointed to is law enforcement training and making purchases for the use of Naloxone, a drug used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose as drugs like fentanyl spread in the U.S.

"Departments are starting to research that and look at that, getting trained on the usage of that," he said.

Being prepared

The Officer Down Memorial Page, a Virginia-based nonprofit organization that tracks officer deaths across the country, listed 55 line of duty deaths in North Dakota, including 30 officers who died due to gunfire since 1882. Three officers died from stabbings.

Walsh County hasn't lost any officers to gunshot wounds, but there have been incidents in which an active shooter kit would have been used, Jurgens said.

Larger departments have protective gear and host training sessions to prepare for active shooters. The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department trains with the Grand Forks Police Department for that scenario, Sheriff Bob Rost said.

Sheriff's deputies in Grand Forks County don't have active shooter kits, but they do wear protective vests, he said. The department also is part of the Northeast Regional Tactical Team, which has responded to multiple active shooter scenarios in northeast North Dakota and into Minnesota.

"I think we are as prepared as can be" Rost said. "Our guys are well-equipped and ready to go."

Rost said he has heard of other agencies taking proactive measures to prepare for active shooters, saying agencies are quite aware of of recent events.

The Fargo Police Department is cognizant of when it needs to use certain equipment, Todd said, adding there are circumstances in which officers use others strategies to de-escalate the situation so they don't have to use that equipment.

He said he believes the general public understands officers need to use equipment to protect themselves, but community members expect law enforcement agencies to use "common sense" when deciding to don ballistic helmets and vests. Community members must feel like they can approach officers instead of feel threatened or scared by them, Todd said.

"That's kind of the philosophy we have here," he said. "We don't want to look like we are a military-occupying force, because we're not. We're a part of the community. We are here to serve the community as much as we are here to protect the community."

Rost tells his officers to always be prepared, alert and careful.

"Know your situation, know your surroundings, don't be complacent, always think something could happen, and if you do that, you're better off," he said. "It's easier for you to deal with the situation, but don't take anything for granted. Nothing is going to be routine and you need to be on your toes."

Both Jurgens and Rost agreed it's better to have the equipment and training and not need it rather than need it and not be prepared. But the most important part is the safety of officers, they said.

"That is first and foremost," Rost said.