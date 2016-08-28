CROOKSTON — To keep its doors from closing, the Nels T. Wold American Legion Post No. 20 in Crookston has started an online fundraising campaign.

The post could close in September if it can't raise enough money to cover taxes and insurance costs, according to a report in the Crookston Daily Times.

The post's GoFundMe page created by past commander Paul Dubuque lists a fundraising goal of $30,000 with $300 raised as of Thursday.

"Please send any amount that you can afford to help us stay open and continue to provide the services and activities we do for veterans and the community," Dubuque wrote.

The city's Veterans of Foreign Wars post also has seen similar struggles, temporarily closing at one point for similar financial reasons.

The two organizations have talked about a combined location but their respective rules established by national counterparts prohibit such an action and would require change.

Donations to Crookston's American Legion can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/2jhpbdg.

Traill County approves bridge replacement

HILLSBORO, N.D.—A bridge crossing the Red River in Traill County will be replaced.

In a 3-2 vote, county commissioners recently said yes to a $3 million project that would replace a bridge near Caledonia, N.D., according to a report in the Hillsboro Banner. The federal government will pay for 80 percent of the project, leaving 20 percent to be covered with state and local funds.

The bridge, which sits just west of the town and crosses the Goose River, is 50 years old, according to the Banner. The commission could have repaired the bridge, built a new bridge at the same site for $1.8 million, or built a bridge on a new road for $3 million.

Vice Chairman Kurt Elliot broke a tie, favoring the $3 million project to "keep the road open during construction," he said in the Banner.

The decision comes after months of debate over another Traill County bridge. Commissioners have been discussing how to fund the replacement of the Nielsville Bridge, which sits about 5 miles north of the Caledonia Bridge, and crosses the Red River. Located about 13 miles east of Cummings, N.D., the Nielsville Bridge has been closed since September, awaiting funds from both North Dakota and Minnesota. The project, which could cost upward of $11 million, did not receive funds from a U.S. Department of Transportation program called the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant.

While Minnesota has money to fund the project, funding from North Dakota is uncertain, especially after tax revenue from oil and agriculture dropped, forcing state agencies to cut budgets.

Traill County Commissioner Ken Nesvig suggested repairing the Caledonia Bridge so funds could be saved for the Nielsville Bridge, adding the Caledonia project should be tabled until the commission can gather input from the public.

Caledonia, which has a population of about 40 residents, is about 40 miles south of Grand Forks.

Parks and Rec hopes to restore Devils Lake beach

DEVILS LAKE—Devils Lake Parks and Recreation has been working to restore a Devils Lake beach after receding waters have allowed the recreational area to reappear.

Workers have been picking up rocks at the beach in Lakewood Park, according to a report in the Devils Lake Journal. The once public beach had been buried by water until recently. With the lake level down, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Terry Wallace hopes to install several amenities, including buoys to mark a swimming area.

We're going to bring in new sand, too, and a movable fishing pier so youngsters don't have to use the boat ramp to fish off," he told the Journal. "We hope to get it out there yet this year so people can enjoy it before we have to bring it in before freeze-up."

The Devils Lake Park Board recently received $7,500 in federal funds to help with the project.

Park River seeks applicants for housing rehab project

PARK RIVER, N.D.—Park River leaders are looking for homeowners to rehabilitate homes within city limits.

The Park River Development Corp., the city, the Walsh County Job Development Authority and the Red River Regional Council is promoting a program that would allow interested parties to apply for a two-phase rehabilitation project for owner-occupied homes, according to a report in the Walsh County Press. The program is meant to assist low-income residents by addressing health and safety issues.

The first phase is now seeking applicants who are eligible at the 50 percent or below median income level. Phase 2 would expand that to 80 percent, but applications wouldn't open until next year.

The homes must be in city limits, be for single families and have no outstanding debt or taxes with the city. Mobile homes are not eligible.

For more information on qualifications or to apply, visit the Park River City Office, go to bit.ly/2bIWSoT or call (701) 352-3550.

Demand at DL food pantry up 50 percent

DEVILS LAKE—A Devils Lake food pantry that serves Ramsey County has seen a dramatic increase in demand.

The number of households the Hope Center served last month was up 50 percent from the same time last year, from 171 households in July 2015 to 252 in July 2016, Julie Hovde, the food pantry's operations manager, told KZZY-FM.

The Hope Center is seeking volunteers at the facility. To help, call (701) 665-4673 or go to hopecenter@gondtc.com.

DL Forward office moves to City Hall

Devils Lake—The office of an organization that promotes the economic development of Devils Lake has moved.

Forward Devils Lake Executive Director Rachel Lindstrom has relocated her office from the city's Chamber of Commerce building to City Hall, creating a "one-stop shop" for gaining information about economic development, according to a report on KZZY-FM. The address and phone number for Forward Devils Lake will remain the same.