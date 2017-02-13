Gov. Burgum reflects on first 60 days in office

That's how long Doug Burgum has been in office, as the 33rd governor of North Dakota.

As he faced the biggest deficit a governor has ever faced, Burgum vowed to create a new model for government.

We sat down for an exclusive one-on-one TV interview with the governor.

He's two months in, and finding challenges, and rewards, he never expected.

When Burgum took over Dec. 15, he inherited a $1 billion budget deficit.

A pipeline better known for its protests, than oil.

An opioid crisis, killing the state's youth, and about a month into his term, another law enforcement officer gunned down on duty.

"Learned a long time ago, if you don't care who gets the credit, you'll get a lot done," Burgum said.

He is finding out there is a big difference between being in politics and being a politician.

"There have been things I just don't understand, why is that happening. And then it's like, oh, OK, they’re being political. That's right, I ran for office, I'm in politics now. I'm still mapping to the idea that not everything happens, not everyone is aligned around the idea of getting the best results for the people in North Dakota," said Burgum.

Things were different on day one. Jeans, no tie, a Youtube video and a budget almost $160 million less than the one proposed by then Gov. Jack Dalrymple.

Burgum's philosophy: More is not better.

"In the old mindset, if you went to Bismarck and got more money, that was a win. If you got less, that was a loss. That was the scorecard. The scorecard isn't about how much money you get; it's about the results you get on the backside," he said.

DAPL:

"We're not leaving. That's just the point. We're not leaving until DAPL is done," said one DAPL protester.

The status of the Dakota Access Pipeline changes almost daily. Burgum's stance on it hasn't.

"There's 38,000 river crossings in the U.S., and this one particular one gets pulled into the White House. Now it's going back to the Corps of Engineers, where they can do the work they do," he said.

He says the pipeline will eventually be settled in the courts and the safety of North Dakotans remains a top priority.

ADDICTION:

There is also a new approach to a crisis handcuffing the state, addiction.

"This is just a start," said Kathryn Helgaas Burgum, North Dakota’s first lady, who is tackling the issue.

"This is very important, but I'm going to give a lot of credit to Kathryn," the governor said.

A panel has been created at breakfast and the Burgums witnessed immediate results.

A family at the breakfast, had three days earlier lost a child to overdose.

"We didn't know they were coming to the breakfast, but they had the courage to come just a short time after that happened, they came and they said if we lost our son to cancer, they'd have fundraisers they'd be holding, everybody would be bringing stuff over the way North Dakotans do when they lose a child," said Gov. Burgum.

The Burgums, led by Kathryn, are shining a light on the stigma of mental health.

The problem is statewide, as the governor found out at a four-hour meeting at Standing Rock.

"The meeting went to 11:30 at night. An 80-year-old woman stayed until the end and came up afterwards and said, ‘I've never met your wife, but I love her. I've never met her, but I love her and here's why. The issue at our tribe is not clean water, the issue is meth.’ That's a powerful statement. Someone waited 5 1/2 hours to tell me that," said Burgum.

The death of Rolette County Deputy Colt Allery struck a chord in North Dakota's governor.

He reached out, called Allery's fiance at home with their young children and offered condolences.

"My dad died, it was a long illness, cancer-related illness. He died when I was a freshman, got sick when I was in seventh grade, but I've been through and know what it's like to lose a father when you're young. And when I understood this deputy had four kids, and I said I want to reach out," Burgum said.

Sixty days, not a long time in a four-year term, but he's already witnessed a lot.

Already made a difference and is already realizing how lucky he is.

"Kathryn and I wake up everyday, and say ‘wow’. I mean, and not wow because of title or anything else, but everyday I wake up and can make a difference in the lives of people in North Dakota. And the work we get to do everyday, is so worth doing, has so much purpose, and you can make such an impact, how you you not love that. That part's easy, loving that!" the governor said.

Burgum's new model for government is almost exclusively North Dakotans.

Their hometowns include Arthur, Jamestown, Hettinger, Harwood, Davenport, Mayville and Edinburgh, just to name a few.