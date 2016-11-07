With residents casting about 3,400 absentee ballots, a sum she said is roughly average for what the county sees for a presidential election, Nelson said her crew still had "a ways to go" by the late afternoon.

While voters can wear whatever they want as they vote by mail, those who cast their ballots in person at North Dakota polling places should be mindful of their Election Day wardrobe.

"You can't wear affiliated stuff," Nelson said. "Your badges, hats and shirts are not allowed at the polling site."

Both North Dakota and Minnesota law prohibits any attempt to persuade voters at or within 100 feet of a polling place. Clothing, signs, pins or any other items connected to a candidate, measure or political organization are included within that category of persuasion and are not permitted in the ballot booth.

However, electioneering practices elsewhere—including the display of political advertisements and yard signs—are open game on Election Day. Front-yard declarations of political affiliation on the day itself were legally forbidden in the past in North Dakota but have been allowed since a federal judge struck down a state prohibition in 2012. The law was repealed by the Legislature in 2013.

Last-minute candidate research is also allowed. Nelson said the state does not have any laws in place regarding use of cellphones at polling stations. That holds true in Minnesota as well.

Voters in Minnesota must register before casting a ballot, though Election Day registration is allowed with proof of residence. North Dakota voters aren't required to register, but do need to be able to prove eligibility to vote in the state. For most, that means presenting a form of identification complete with the voter's name, date of birth and current residential street address.

Valid forms of identification can include either a North Dakota driver's license, a North Dakota non-driver's identification card or a tribal government-issued identification card. Beyond those forms of identification, voters can also present a long-term care certificate provided by a North Dakota facility.

Would-be voters with none of the above are required to complete a voter's affidavit asserting their identity and eligibility to vote in North Dakota.

The Associated Press reported nearly 122,000 early voters—a number on track to set a record for early voting counts—had cast ballots by Monday morning in North Dakota. At that same time in Minnesota, voters already set an early voting record with more than 568,000 submitted ballots.