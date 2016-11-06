But those expectations aren't stopping Marvin Nelson, the Democratic candidate and a state representative from Rolla.

"Who knows what people are going to do once they get in that voting booth," he said at press conference in Grand Forks last week. "We'll see."

And then there's Marty Riske, the Libertarian and self-described "reluctant candidate" in the race. He's hopeful some of the ideas he's bringing to the table will become reality.

The Herald spent time with each candidate in the weeks leading up to the election to get a firsthand look at their campaigns.

Doug Burgum

Standing on stage at UND's Center for Innovation a week before the election, Burgum rallied a group of supporters before knocking on doors in a nearby neighborhood in support of local Republican legislative candidates. He and his running mate, Watford City Mayor Brent Sanford, weren't taking anything for granted, he told them.

"This is a crazy election year," Burgum said. "This is one of those years where anything can happen."

Burgum's contest with Stenehjem was expensive and hotly contested. Burgum, who grew Great Plains Software before selling it to Microsoft for $1.1 billion in 2001, traversed the state in a 1974 GMC bus wrapped in his campaign logo, spreading the message that North Dakota needed fresh leadership to deal with the state's budget woes.

It worked, and Burgum soundly defeated Stenehjem with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

With the Republican nomination in hand, Nelson alleged his rival has been playing "prevent defense" ahead of the general election. But Burgum argued his approach hasn't changed from his primary battle against the GOP-endorsed candidate who had high name recognition from his four decades in public office.

"I think the amount of attention that's given to the race has gone way down," he said in an interview. "But certainly from our standpoint, we're working every bit as hard as we did then."

In the weeks leading up to Tuesday, the Republican candidate's social media feeds were filled with the usual political campaign fare, including homecoming parades, fundraisers and luncheons. He attended football games, including North Dakota State University's surprise road win over Iowa. Before knocking on some doors in a neighborhood near the UND campus last week, he toured the North Dakota Mill and Elevator.

But Burgum has also been meeting with lawmakers and state agency heads, he said. Described as an "outsider" to state government, Burgum appears to be trying to learn about the business of governing.

"I really want to understand what the opportunities are, what's the upside for us to do things different and better," he said. "We're at a point of time where the world is changing faster than ever."

And for a first-time political candidate such as Burgum, the campaign has provided a new look at the state he's been doing business in for years.

"When you're out, on the ground, traveling around the state, you've got an even better sense," he said.

Marvin Nelson

Nelson was running on little sleep.

He arrived at his Rolla home in the early morning after a debate in Bismarck the night before, and, after a few hours of rest, he hit the road again to arrive in Fargo for a handful of campaign stops.

The gubernatorial campaign presents some geographic challenges for Nelson, an independent agricultural consultant and state representative, because he lives far away from the state's metro areas. Winnipeg is closer than Fargo to his Rollette County home. And early October, when the Herald tagged along with Nelson on the trail, came during his busy season for soil testing.

"In September and October, I usually spend one month where I work seven days a week," Nelson said. "I tried to hit (campaigning) hard in July and August."

But Nelson seemed to make the most out of his day in Fargo. He did a radio and television interview, gave a speech at a North Dakota Hospital Association event, spoke to a group of people worried about losing their pensions, and attended a get-together with fellow Democratic candidates at a south Fargo winery.

Sitting in KVLY's lobby before an interview with Chris Berg, Nelson's campaign manager and son-in-law Josh Dryer said he didn't become a Democrat until he met Nelson, who he said didn't fit the Democratic stereotypes of being a "spendthrift" or against oil development.

"This is Marvin Nelson running as Marvin Nelson," Dryer said. "We have always been telling the truth even if it hurts us."

Later that evening, a rain-soaked Nelson spoke to a small group of supporters—including statewide candidates Chase Iron Eyes and Ruth Buffalo. In a rousing speech, Nelson railed against cuts to Medicaid, a common refrain during his campaign.

"You hear this lip service—and that's all it is, is damn lip service—to mental health care in this state," he said. "It is not happening, it is not coming, because we just cut it 32 percent."

But the frustration Nelson has occasionally displayed has been punctuated by optimism for his party's future. About a month later, he said it was just a matter of time before the state turned blue.

But that change depends on younger voters, Nelson added.

"The government is going to fundamentally change in this state, it's just a matter of when," he said.

Marty Riske

"I have to show you the latest meme I've been working on," Riske says over lunch at a downtown Fargo restaurant.

Above a photo of the white-haired Riske is a message: "Arrest us for harm, stealing or kidnapping." Below, it reads, "But leave the vices to us as we strive to be virtuous."

Riske, a Fargo businessman, is taking a web-based approach to his campaign. He uses his Facebook page, which had more than 1,700 "likes" late last week, to spread a message of smaller government and individual freedom.

"I'm using social media, mostly," he said. "I'm aware of candidates around the country who have won on social media."

But that doesn't mean Riske isn't hitting the road. He had been to Bismarck and Minot, and he planned a trip to Watford City at the end of October.

The social media campaign may be the best choice for a candidate who had raised just $1,699, according to his pre-general election finance report.

"I'm the underdog," Riske said. "But on the same token, I can say I haven't been bought."

This isn't Riske's first political campaign. He ran for Grand Forks City Council in 1972, but came in second out of four candidates.

Riske said it wasn't until more than a decade later when he took a political quiz at an economic conference that showed he had Libertarian leanings. He later became chairman of the North Dakota Libertarian Party.

And while he acknowledges the odds are against him in the governor's race and admits he is a "reluctant candidate," Riske said he would be satisfied if a few things he brought up became reality.

"I didn't want to run," he said. "Once I did accept the position, for the good of the movement ... then I decided it's my calling to get this out there."

"North Dakota has given a lot to me. I want to give back to North Dakota," Riske added.