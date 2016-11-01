More than 77,000 students from 213 high schools have so far cast a mock ballot for U.S. president.

As of Oct. 31, the results show Republican Donald Trump narrowly defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 2 percent — 35 percent to 33 percent. The Trump ticket has received 26,930 votes and the Clinton ticket received 25,333 votes. Additional high schools have scheduled their mock election between now and Election Day, and results will be updated at that time, according to the release.