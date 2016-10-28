North Dakota lawmakers passed a spending bill last year that said it was their "intent" to fund half of the plant's construction costs with $30 million grants in both the 2015-17 and 2017-19 budget cycles. The State Water Commission awarded the first $30 million earlier this month.

But with a tight state budget, at least one local lawmaker is concerned about the state's ability to come up with the rest of the money. That could put more pressure on Grand Forks residents to fund the estimated $148 million project.

During a candidate forum last week, Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, called the $60 million for the water treatment plant's construction a "promise" the Legislature made to Grand Forks but said there are "some legislative leaders that are already saying that that may be on the chopping block."

In a follow-up interview, Mock said the water treatment plant hasn't been specifically mentioned in recent legislative meetings, but he has gotten the sense from lawmakers that everything will be on the table in the next session if the state's budget forecast does not improve.

"Which signals to me that even projects such as the water treatment plant in Grand Forks is something that will need to be fought for in this next biennium if that commitment of $30 million is going to be fulfilled," he said.

Lawmakers will convene in Bismarck in January, just five months after meeting in a special session to address the state's budget woes. Recent budget cuts were brought on by a downturn in oil and farm commodity prices, state leaders have said.

Mock, who currently represents District 42 in the House but is running for a seat in District 18 after moving across town, said funding the plant would be among his priorities if he's elected Nov. 8., but he said it will take the entire Grand Forks delegation working together. Steve Vetter, one of Mock's Republican opponents in the District 18 House race, called it a "high priority," in part because more of the cost would fall on locals if the state doesn't provide funds.

"I think I would have a little bit more influence ... than my opponents (because) I would be part of the majority party," he said.

In response, Mock said the project was not "funded exclusively with one political party" but rather by a coalition of lawmakers.

"It was Grand Forks legislators convincing their colleagues across the state that a water treatment plant in Grand Forks was a sound investment for the state of North Dakota," he said.

On the table

Grand Forks Republican Sen. Ray Holmberg, who is not up for re-election this year, agreed "everything is on the table" as lawmakers look to craft next year's budget. The forecast that comes out in December will help guide lawmakers' budget discussions, he added.

Holmberg noted the money for the water treatment plant comes from the water resources trust fund, which is funded by oil tax revenues.

"If oil prices are moving upward, then it looks better," he said. "But right now we just don't know how much we're going to have."

But Holmberg noted the Grand Forks water treatment plant has at least one advantage working in its favor: the bill language establishing legislative intent to fund the project.

Grand Forks City Administrator Todd Feland said the city plans to build the water treatment plant with or without the state funding and regardless of the results of a proposed city sales tax increase that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. A "yes" vote would increase the city sales tax from 1.75 percent to 2.5 percent, generating an estimated $7.75 million annually, part of which would be used to fund the water treatment plant.

But if state funding doesn't come through and the sales tax vote fails, Feland said more of the burden will fall on local water rates.

While Feland said he understands the concerns surrounding the state budget, he said the city is "cautiously optimistic" the state will fund its remaining portion of the plant. He noted the project received $5 million in the 2013-15 biennium for its final design along with the $30 million that came this month.

The city is advertising construction bids for the project, and work on "off-site infrastructure" already has begun.

But it may not be until April when the city knows for certain whether the state will provide the final $30 million for the plant. Until then, Feland said city leaders plan to make a number of trips to Bismarck to visit with lawmakers.

"We've been progressing with the project and have received funding in each biennium," he said. "I think it shows a pretty good track record that not only is it a priority project, but the state has found fit to continue to fund the project."