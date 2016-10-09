Burgum: Trump comments 'unacceptable'

Doug Burgum, the Republican candidate for North Dakota governor, criticized sexually aggressive remarks made by his party's presidential nominee Donald Trump that surfaced over the weekend.

"These comments are offensive, wrong and unacceptable," Burgum said in a two-sentence statement provided to the Herald Saturday night. "It is disappointing that our presidential nominating system produced two flawed candidates."

The Washington Post revealed a 2005 video Friday of Trump talking about grabbing women's genitals. Critics said Trump's comments amounted to him describing sexual assault.

Trump has since apologized but has vowed to stay in the presidential race, despite pressure from Republicans to drop out.

Burgum endorsed Trump in May, arguing it was "essential for North Dakota's economy that the next president be a Republican."

Robert Haider, the executive director of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party, questioned why state Republican leaders supported Trump, calling his comments "vile."