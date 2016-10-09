Carl Hoverson sees opportunities in a major trade deal between the U.S. and a group of Pacific Rim countries.

As the owner of a potato growing operation in Larimore, N.D., and the former chairman of the U.S. Potato Board, Hoverson said the Trans-Pacific Partnership will help break down barriers to growing markets in Asia. That also would help beef, dairy and other agricultural producers.

"We've got a big opportunity over there to sell a lot more produce than we already do, but one of these limiting factors is these tariffs," Hoverson said. "I think most people would understand the importance of it."

But the politics of the day don't weigh in TPP's favor. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wants to withdraw from the partnership and, after speaking positively about TPP, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton now opposes it. Moreover, both candidates say the U.S. should renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was signed into law by Clinton's husband in 1993.

Despite the candidates' criticism of recent trade deals, recent polling finds a majority of Americans view free trade positively.

For trade officials such as Heather Ranck, the disconnect between what she sees as free trade's benefits and the campaign trail rhetoric is perplexing. She said it may be a scapegoat for other economic problems, such as stagnant wages and unemployment.

"I honestly don't really understand where it's coming from," said Ranck, an international trade specialist with the U.S. Department of Commerce in North Dakota.

But some see the Trans-Pacific Partnership as more than just a simple a trade deal.

Melinda St. Louis, international campaigns director for the Washington, D.C.,-based consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said much of the deal involves expanding "corporate power in our democratic decision-making process." That includes provisions that would allow multinational corporations to sue the U.S. government over laws they believe violate their rights under the TPP, she said.

"Free trade in of itself is not something that we oppose, certainly," St. Louis said. "But it is a corruption of the idea of free trade to say that the TPP is free trade."

'Big winner'?

The top North Dakota export in 2015 based on value was oil and gas, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. But that statistic is misleading because pipelines that leave North Dakota go into Canada before the product comes back into the U.S., said Dean Gorder, executive director of the North Dakota Trade Office.

Following oil and gas is machinery and then agricultural products in third.

"The top categories of exports from North Dakota aren't ag products, but ag products tend to be the most protected," Ranck said.

Trade deals aim to reduce or eliminate barriers for exporters to sell their products in foreign countries. In the case of the TPP, Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia would lower tariffs, or taxes on imports, on some U.S. food products, Ranck said.

In 2015, 84 percent of North Dakota's exports went to TPP countries, which include Canada, the state's top export destination, Ranck said.

"The important thing is to look at what gain there is from the new countries that we don't already have a free trade agreement with, such as Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia," she said.

Daniel Griswold, the co-director of the Program on the American Economy and Globalization at George Mason University's Mercatus Center, said one out of every three acres of U.S. farmland is growing products for export.

"And I wouldn't be surprised if it was even higher in North Dakota," he said. "North Dakota's domestic market is pretty small; you've got to grow and produce things for national and global markets. So, I think North Dakota is going to be one of the big winners, and has been one of the big winners in our negotiating trade agreements."

Hoverson pointed out Americans only represent about 4 percent of the world's population.

"We can only eat so many french fries in this country," he said. "We're part of a world market now."

Minnesota's largest single export category is computer and electronic products, which was valued at $3.5 billion in 2015, according to federal data. Machinery, transportation equipment and miscellaneous manufactured commodities followed.

Job displacement

But not everyone sees free trade agreements as a benefit to U.S. economies. The Economic Policy Institute said in 2011 that 1,000 North Dakota jobs—about a third of a percent of the state's employment—had been displaced due to trade deficits with Mexico after the enactment of NAFTA. Overall, the Institute said 682,900 net jobs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico were displaced after NAFTA due to trade deficits with the country's southern neighbor.

Last year, the Congressional Research Service said the overall effect of NAFTA on the U.S. economy was "modest" because trade with Mexico and Canada made up a small portion of the U.S. gross domestic product.

"We expect TPP to be far worse," said Waylon Hedegaard, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, a labor group. He said they expect to lose a "huge amount" of manufacturing jobs if TPP is passed because it will be harder to compete with the lower wages and lack of worker protections overseas.

Hedegaard also expressed frustration that labor groups were not included in crafting the trade agreement.

"TPP is going to make trillions of dollars, it's just not going to make them for you or I," he said.

But Griswold countered that elected leaders shouldn't raise barriers to trade to protect "the jobs of yesterday," but rather focus on education and training to help fill jobs in modern industries.

"Trade is not about more jobs or fewer jobs—it's about better jobs," Griswold said. "For every domestic industry that contracts because of trade competition, there's an industry that's expanding."

Gorder said he hasn't heard from any North Dakota company that plans on moving operations offshore.

'A lot murkier'

North Dakota Sens. Heidi Heitkamp and John Hoeven, a Democrat and Republican, respectively, have not said how they plan to vote on TPP, although Hoeven said in a statement this week he has concerns about the lack of provisions to address currency manipulation. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said he'd vote against it if it came up today.

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., would vote against it in its current form, a spokesman said, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Collin Peterson, both Democrats from Minnesota, are reviewing the deal.

Cramer said he's a proponent of free trade "assuming the trade deals are well-negotiated and are fair to our workers and to our products." He advocated for smaller deals rather than more comprehensive ones—the TPP involves 12 countries and includes 30 chapters dealing with issues ranging from competition policy, intellectual property and the environment.

"In today's political environment, for the American public to buy into these trade deals, they have to be able to wrap their minds around it just like I do," Cramer said.

Griswold said the politics of trade agreements are complicated—the benefits are spread out on millions of consumers and industries but anger constituencies such as labor groups. Meanwhile, trade isn't at the top of average voters' agendas, even if they view it favorably.

"The American public's attitude toward trade hasn't really changed," Griswold said. "While they're not wildly enthusiastic about it, they understand it's generally a good thing and necessary."

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in August the TPP would not come up for a vote this year, Griswold said it's possible the latest trade agreement to be enthralled in a lengthy political debate will be ratified once the dust settles on the 2016 election.

"If (TPP) gets thrown into the next Congress or the next president, I think its future becomes a lot murkier," he said.