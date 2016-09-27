Dave Hughes of Karlstad, Minn., is the endorsed Republican candidate running against Democratic incumbent Collin Peterson in the Minnesota 7th District Congressional race. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Dave Hughes, the Karlstad, Minn., Republican facing longtime Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson in November's election, said Tuesday his lack of name recognition is his biggest obstacle in unseating his opponent.

Hughes, a retired Air Force officer who works for General Atomics at Grand Forks Air Force Base, visited the Herald's editorial board Tuesday. He discussed his political beliefs as a constitutional conservative and his outlook on the race.

While Hughes said he has received positive feedback from would-be voters in the Seventh Congressional District, he acknowledged he's a relative unknown and said fundraising is going "terribly." He reported $7,574 in contributions between March and July 20, according to federal campaign finance data, a fraction of Peterson's 2016 contributions of $887,098.

"I'm hopeful that I'm going to win this," Hughes said. "Win or lose, I'm going to be running again in 2018. What I've learned from this experience is that I should have started about a year earlier than I did."

Hughes' name recognition challenge is exacerbated by the geographic region he has to cover—the district is made up of 38 counties on the western side of Minnesota—and the visibility Peterson has built in nearly 26 years in the U.S. House.

"Everybody in the entire Seventh knows Collin Peterson, knows that name," Hughes said. "To his credit, I think most people have a fairly favorable view of him, whether it's personally or the idea that he's worked on behalf of farmers. I'm meeting more and more people who complain that he hasn't done much for the district recently."

Allison Myhre, Peterson's campaign manager, declined to respond to Hughes' critique.

Hughes wants to significantly reduce the size of the federal government and repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and implement free market reforms. He eventually wants to see federal agriculture subsidies rendered unnecessary.

"We'd have to get to a point where the farmers don't need it anymore because it's a completely level playing field," Hughes said.