Grand Forks County Commission approves 2017 budget

Members of the Grand Forks County Commission approved the final version of the budget, which includes a net tax levy of more than $30 million and a state aid decrease of more than $860,000, at a Tuesday meeting. The budget also features a mill levy decrease of 2.15 mills and a net levy increase of $1.4 million over 2016, a sum boosted by increases in property valuations throughout the county.

County Auditor Debbie Nelson said increases in annual county tax will vary depending on changes in individual property values. For residential properties, Nelson said an increase in value of 2.05 percent over last year will yield a neutral effect on county tax obligation. Anything above that percent increase will lead to an overall increase in tax, while anything below will have the opposite effect.

A 5 percent increase in the valuation of a residential property formerly worth $200,000 in Grand Forks County will lead to an annual county tax increase of $26.94, Nelson said. The same percentage increase for a commercial property of equal initial value will cause a slightly greater bump in county tax to an annual obligation of $29.93.

On Tuesday, commission members unanimously approved the initial budget request of the county's Soil Conservation District following a presentation by Gary Gonitzke, the chairman of the district's board of supervisors. Previously, the commission had approved funding the district at $50,000 less than requested.

Commissioner Tom Falck acknowledged the district operates on a "shoestring" budget before making the motion to grant the office the requested funding, which will come from the county's cash carryover account.

The funding for the soil district was the only change made to the budget document since the commission approved a preliminary version at its Sept. 6 meeting.