Trump 'could lose a few pounds,' but otherwise healthy

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at the National Guard Association of the United States 138th General Conference and Exhibition in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump knows he could stand to lose a few pounds but otherwise is in great health, campaign adviser Sarah Huckabee Sanders told MSNBC on Wednesday after the Republican presidential candidate filmed a TV segment about his well-being.

Trump taped an episode of the "Dr. Oz Show" in New York that will air on Thursday, in which he gave host Dr. Mehmet Oz a summary of a physical exam conducted last week. Trump's campaign has said he will also release more medical information to the public.

The show released a short clip on Wednesday that did not include any medical information. In it,Trump told Oz he had two letters with him showing results of tests conducted last week.

“May I see them?” Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, asked, sitting in a chair next to the 70-year-old New York businessman.

“Yeah, sure,” Trump said, handing over papers he pulled from his jacket pocket.

Huckabee Sanders said she did not see the summary Trump showed Oz, but said she knew he got a "great report and is in very good health." She said Trump's rigorous campaign schedule showed his stamina.

"He self-admitted he could lose a few pounds," she said. "I think that's most of America, but otherwise he's in incredibly good health."

Trump and Hillary Clinton, 68, the Democrat facing him in the Nov. 8 presidential election, have both promised to release more medical information.

Clinton this week took several days off the campaign trail to recuperate from a bout with pneumonia, after she nearly collapsed on Sunday at a memorial ceremony for the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Clinton plans to resume campaigning on Thursday, her spokesman said.

Previously, Trump's campaign issued a short letter from his doctor saying he was in excellent health, but without such details as whether he takes any medications. Clinton in 2015 released a two-page letter outlining her own medical condition.