DNC reports another cyber hack, blames Russians

Internet LAN cables are pictured in this photo illustration. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

The head of the Democratic National Committee says the organization has been hacked again by Russian state-sponsored agents.

The leaked documents were posted on WikiLeaks' Twitter account and attributed to alleged hacker Guccifer 2.0.

The infamous hacker leaked internal DNC documents in July that roiled the party ahead of its summer convention.

The most recent hack includes information on the party's finances and personal contacts of donors.

It also reportedly contains the cell phone number of Tim Kaine, the vice presidential running mate for Hillary Clinton.

Russia has been accused of trying to influence the U.S. presidential election through cyber attacks.

Donald Trump in July invited Russia to dig up emails from Clinton's time as secretary of state prompting Democrats to accuse him of urging foreigners to spy on Americans.

And newly revealed emails reportedly hacked from the personal account of Colin Powell show the former secretary of state calling Trump a quote "national disgrace" and "international pariah."

He also reportedly expressed dismay that the Clinton camp was trying to drag him into her email scandal.