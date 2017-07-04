Officers said a 46-year-old man found a firework in the parking lot located to the west of the restaurant, picked it up and lit it.

It exploded in his hands, causing injuries to both hands and significant injuries to his left.

A number of customers inside No Bull came to the man’s assistance after the incident.

“I along with several other guests stepped outside assuming it maybe had been a bad car wreck or something,” said Benjamin Lake Hamilton who was inside No Bull when the incident happened. “When we stepped out, there was a guy walking up to us on the sidewalk clutching what was left of his hands in his shirt and covered in blood.”

The man was taken to the Sanford emergency room to be treated for his injuries, which police said are non-life-threatening.

The man described the firework to police as "round and wrapped in foil.”