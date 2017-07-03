Spectra Venue Management, the same company that manages the Fargodome, has signed an agreement with the city to manage both the top boss and employees at the venue.

This all comes after the Alerus Center's top bosses were fired last fall.

The commission that oversees the venue searched for months to find a company and replacement for these previous managers.

The complete transition from the city to Spectra Venue Management is expected to be completed by Sunday.