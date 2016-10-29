Girl, 4, injured by brick thrown through window

As a result, a 42-year-old Bismarck man was arrested and charged for reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor; and aggravated and criminal mischief, both felonies. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 16 years in jail and be fined $33,000.

The girl sustained lacerations about 2 inches long and a half-inch wide above her left eye, according to the police report.

A 32-year-old woman living in the residence reported that Rogers had called her several times before the incident, demanding that a 24-year-old woman staying there be sent out or "they would be sorry." She said she hung up because he was calling her profane names.

The suspect and the 24-year-old woman had been involved in a domestic dispute on Thursday evening, according to an affidavit signed by Det. David Johnson.

A male witness inside the home reported seeing a male fitting Rogers' description leaving the area. Officers found the suspect near his residence.

Two sets of stitches were required for the child, according to court reports.