Parents want to know why this keeps happening, and what can be done to stop it.

The victim in Thursday’s accident was injured and taken to the hospital, but police say he'll be released Friday. This young man is ten, was walking to school at Ben Franklin Elementary, and hit by a pickup.

The boy's father says his son landed on the grass about fifteen feet away from where he was hit. This young man now joins a list of kids hit on their way to school, a list parents say is way too long.

In July a boy in Thief River Falls was hit and killed by a car while witnesses say he played Pokémon Go.

In September a child was hit while riding their bike near Lake Agassiz Elementary.

After that, 9-year-old Gavin was hit by a car near Discovery Elementary.

And then in October in Thief River Falls, a boy was hit and killed while walking to get on the school bus.

That makes five. And that's why Wayne Berglund drives his grandkids to and from school. In fact, for years he's feared an accident like these would happen.

Berglund: “I believe this was an accident waiting to happen because the drivers coming through this area when school is out do not heed the warning that there are small children in the area.”

There is a lot of congestion every day around schools when children are picked up and dropped off. So residents feel like that is what has caused Thursday’s incident.

This is where parents come in. Grand Forks police Lieutenant Bill Macki urges parents to talk to their kids.

Lt. Macki: “Now this time of year, it's a little bit difficult for the children to make eye contact with the drivers. When it's light out, like after school. Certainly I would encourage the parents to remind their kids to make eye contact with the driver, to make sure that sees them and acknowledges them.”