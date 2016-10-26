Search
    Charges filed after film crew held at protest camp

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:25 p.m.
    In this image from video, filmmaker Phelim McAleer, second from left, said he was assaulted while conducting an interview and he and his crew held hostage in their vehicle for 30 minutes when they attempted to leave the camp Tuesday, Oct. 18.

    MANDAN, N.D. – Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday, Oct. 26, against two people accused of preventing a film crew from leaving the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp last week.

    Arrest warrants have been issued for James A. White and Kareen May Lewis, who are charged in Morton County with felonious restraint, a Class C felony.

    White, Fort Yates, was identified as standing in front of a vehicle occupied by three members of a crew affiliated with “FrackNation,” yelling and preventing the vehicle from leaving, court records say.

    Lewis, Manistee, Mich., was identified as standing in front of the vehicle and blocking it from leaving, court records say.

    The filmmakers said they were accosted and held in their vehicle for 30 minutes on Oct. 18 after they started asking difficult questions. Leaders of the Oceti Sakowin camp said the filmmakers broke camp rules, including filming children and a ceremonial area.

