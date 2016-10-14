St. Thomas man shot by wife to appear in court Friday

Terry Medinger, Pembina County Sheriff: "Shots were exchanged between the husband and the male friend and the wife had shot at the husband."

Investigators are trying to piece the puzzle together. Thompson's wife spoke to WDAZ, saying that she was consoling a friend, who happened to be male, and her husband misinterpreted the situation.

She tells WDAZ she shot her husband to keep him from doing anything dangerous or dramatic.

Preliminary investigations by BCI and the Sheriff's Department show that there was a struggle involved in the house, and currently there were 5 shots discharged and 5 shots were recovered.

Thompson faces three charges, including attempted murder. He will appear in court Friday in Pembina County.