Work to resume on Dakota Access Pipeline near Lake Oahe

BISMARCK – The company building the Dakota Access Pipeline said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it looks forward to a “prompt resumption” of construction near Lake Oahe and hopes the federal government will assist local law enforcement officials dealing with protests of the pipeline.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners released a statement saying it is pleased with a federal appeals court decision Sunday denying the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request for an emergency injunction to stop construction of the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile pipeline that will carry 470,000 barrels of crude oil per day from North Dakota to Illinois.

The three-judge panel in Washington, D.C., also lifted a temporary suspension of construction activities within 20 miles east and west of Lake Oahe, a dammed section of the Missouri River.

“In light of Sunday’s court decision, Dakota Access looks forward to a prompt resumption of construction activities east and west of Lake Oahe on private land. We reiterate our commitment to protect cultural resources, the environment and public safety,” the company said.

Company spokeswoman Vicki Granado declined to specify when the company will resume construction in the 20-mile area, which includes the area along Highway 1806 where protest activities to block pipeline construction began Aug. 10. An estimated 2,500 to 3,000 American Indians and other pipeline opponents are encamped along the highway and have drawn international support.

The proposed construction area also includes a stretch west of Highway 1806 that was bulldozed on Sept. 3, the day after the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe filed court documents identifying that part of the route as containing burial grounds and other sacred sites. Angry protesters clashed with the pipeline’s private security that day, with both sides claiming injuries, and a joint law enforcement task force is investigating the incident.

Last week, state archeologists concluded that no sacred sites were destroyed, but the tribe disputes that conclusion because its historic preservation officer wasn’t allowed to participate in the survey. The tribe’s ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contends the agency didn’t properly consult the tribe before granting permits for the project.

Energy Transfer Partners said the decisions by two separate federal courts show otherwise.

“The Army Corps and Dakota Access carefully considered the views of all potentially affected tribes that chose to participate in the consultative process prescribed by Congress, and fully complied with both the letter and the spirit of the National Historic Preservation Act,” the company said. “Their careful and sensitive work has been reviewed and approved by highly qualified private and state-employed archeologists.”

The pipeline was 87 percent completed in North Dakota at the end of September and is largely completed in South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

“We continue to believe that the Army Corps will soon issue the easement for approximately 1,100 feet necessary for the crossing beneath the Missouri River – the sole remaining authorization necessary for completion of the project,” the company said.

In a joint statement Monday with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Interior Department, the Corps said it won’t authorize pipeline construction on Corps land bordering or under Lake Oahe until it finishes reviewing issues raised by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The three agencies asked that the company voluntarily pause construction within 20 miles of the lake.

The company on Tuesday urged that any protests “be undertaken in a peaceful and law abiding manner.” Authorities arrested 27 protesters at two construction sites Monday, including actress Shailene Woodley, bringing the total number of arrests to 123.

“All construction efforts will be undertaken in close coordination with state and local law enforcement officials, and we are hopeful their law enforcement efforts will be supplemented by those of the federal government,” the company said.

State officials and lawmakers have decried the lack of financial and law enforcement support from the federal government, given that the Corps is withholding the lake-crossing easement and allowing protesters to camp on Corps-owned land. The state Emergency Commission voted last month to borrow up to $6 million from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota to cover overtime and other protest-related costs, and Monday’s response involved deputies from Wisconsin – the first time out-of-state officers have been used.