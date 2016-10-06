Brent Nelson, president of the N.D. 911 Association, talks Thursday, Oct. 6, about a new statewide 911 text system at a news conference in Fargo. Dixie Duncan translates his comments into sign language. Dave Olson/The Forum

This is how text to 911 shows up on dispatcher screens at the Red River Regional Dispatch Center in Fargo. Dave Olson/The Forum

FARGO—Texting to 911 is now available across North Dakota.

While the feature will be important to the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, as well as to anyone who cannot safely phone 911, officials stressed that calling 911 remains the best option whenever possible.

"Call when you can, text when you can't," said Brent Nelson, president of the ND 911 Association. He was in Fargo Thursday, Oct. 6, to spread the word about the new feature.

To text a 911 message, a person types "911" in the "to:" line of a text message screen.

Officials said it is important to clearly state in the body of the text where the person is calling from and the nature of the emergency.

It's also best not to use abbreviations or slang, and emojis should be avoided, said Mary Phillippi, director of the Red River Regional Dispatch Center in Fargo.

Phillippi and Nelson were at a news conference in Fargo, along with Michele Rolewitz, president of the North Dakota Association of the Deaf, who applauded the new technology.

"It's an absolutely wonderful feature and it's just astounding to see that North Dakota already has this established," Rolewtiz said through a sign language interpreter.

"It (text to 911) has now empowered deaf individuals to become even more independent," she said.

Thursday's announcement means that customers of any of the six cellular carriers operating in North Dakota can send a text to 911 in an emergency and that message will be routed to a public safety answering point, such as the Red River Regional Dispatch Center.

Phillippi stressed, however, that the feature is not yet in place for areas of western Minnesota the dispatch center serves, including Moorhead. And she said even if someone is in North Dakota, they might get a bounce-back on a text to 911 call if the call connects with a cellphone tower in Minnesota.

Phillippi said while the new feature helps individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, it is also useful to anyone who is in a situation where speaking out loud may put them in danger.

She said the Fargo dispatch center has already been using the feature and has fielded at least two text to 911 calls, one involving a domestic situation and the other a potential suicide call.

More information about 911 services in North Dakota can be found at the ND 911 Association website at https://911.nd.gov/.