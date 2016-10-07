I believe the Dakota Access Pipeline is vital energy infrastructure for our state and the nation being built through a prudently regulated process which has respected both land and people.

Your mileage may vary, of course, but for the purposes of this column I want us to set disagreement over the pipeline aside and instead focus on the truly awful situation the men and women of law enforcement responding to the pipeline protests find themselves in.

A situation succinctly illustrated by a recent letter sent by Mercer County Sheriff Dean Danzeisen to U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other federal officials.

It is eloquent, remarkable, and infused with a palpable tone of frustration and desperation.

A harrowing read.

"I want to make very clear to you the situation we face locally," Sheriff Danzeisen writes in the letter dated Oct. 3, 2016. "Hundreds of individuals are continuing to illegally occupy Army Corps of Engineers property adjacent to the Oahe Reservoir at the site of the proposed crossing of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

"Lest you think otherwise, these are not peaceful protesters. They are armed, hostile, and engaged in training exercises which can only be intended to promote violence, whether on Corps property or elsewhere."

The sheriff describes the protesters as "rioters" who have assaulted pipeline employees and private security personnel while committing millions of dollars worth of property damage.

He then puts the blame for this situation squarely on the shoulders of the feds.

"[I]t is my responsibility to ensure public safety and enforce the law," he writes. "This is a sufficient challenge under the best of circumstances. But when the Corps continues to harbor and thereby implicitly condone lawlessness on and beyond federal property, that challenge becomes all but insurmountable."

Adding that local law enforcement has "not received any federal assistance of any type" despite "repeated requests," Sheriff Danzeisen says the situation around the #NoDAPL protests is a "recipe for disaster."

"In my opinion the Department of Justice, Corps, and Department of Interior should share responsibility if anyone is hurt," he concludes.

Let us pause here for a moment to admire the work Sheriff Danzeisen and his colleagues have done in response to these protests. They have been tasked with wrangling the protest activities of political zealots and their activist lawyers, even though the scope of those activities has often outstripped the resources available to them. They work to keep the peace even as numerous online videos show non-peaceful protesters trying to bait them with invective. They've remained at their posts even as political propagandists masquerading as reporters have tried to paint them as North Dakota's own gestapo.

They are doing their jobs well, with grace and professionalism, and they deserve our thanks for it.

But let's also recognize that these men and women have been hung out to dry. I am pleased that Sheriff Danzeisen wrote his letter to the federal government, but why was it not attached to a similar communication from our federal delegation and/or our governor?

Why are Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp, along with Congressman Kevin Cramer, not carpetbombing the Obama administration and the various federal agencies with demands that they engage on this matter?

Why is the delegation not standing alongside Gov. Jack Dalrymple behind a podium in Morton County asking for an explanation as to why the Corps is allowing protesters to stage violent, unlawful protests from their land?

Why are these leaders not demanding that Standing Rock Chairman David Archambault expel from the protest movement he helped create the factions and elements responsible for the violence and vandalism?

Why is it left to a county sheriff to sound the call for help?