Vehicle, horse and pedestrian traffic has worn roads into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' land where Dakota Access Pipeline opponents are gathered in the Oceti Sakowin camp near Cannon Ball, N.D., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Photo by Mike Nowatzki / Forum News Service

Volunteers unload a semitrailer full of firewood from the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at the Oceti Sakowin camp near Cannon Ball, N.D. Photo by Mike Nowatzki / Forum News Service

Felicia Teter, 26, a senior at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire who grew up in the Yakama Nation in Washington state, sorts donated clothing Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at the Oceti Sakowin camp near Cannon Ball, N.D. Photo by Mike Nowatzki / Forum News Service

NEAR CANNON BALL, N.D. — For camp leader Everett Iron Eyes Sr., the sea of tents, teepees and vehicles dotting the landscape along the Cannonball River represents a concerned people expressing their free speech rights to stop a crude oil pipeline they fear will spoil their water supply and disturb sacred sites.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier also sees it as a staging area for peaceful protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline. But he's increasingly frustrated that the land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is being used as a launching pad for protests at pipeline construction sites, with 95 arrests so far on trespassing and other charges.

Caught in the middle is the Corps, which so far has taken a hands-off approach as it tries to balance protesters' First Amendment rights with its own rules that forbid camping on Corps land without a permit — not to mention the rights of the rancher who has a grazing lease on the land and could be on the hook for any damage done to it.

"That's kind of the risk we're dealing with here, and that's why it's such a challenge," Corps spokeswoman Eileen Williamson said.

The challenge grows daily as pipeline opponents begin to dig in for the harsh North Dakota winter. Many are pledging to stay until the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's federal lawsuit against the Corps over permits issued for the 1,172-mile, $3.8 billion pipeline is settled. A status conference is set for Nov. 10.

Yuwitawin, a 39-year-old Lakota mother of three from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, and her husband recently upgraded from a tent to a teepee and fully intend to ride out the winter if necessary.

They've dug fire pits into the dirt both inside and outside the teepee, and a propane heater and generator will help ward off winter's bite. A rack covered with tarps and plywood keeps the firewood dry. Food prep will shift toward fry bread and soup as cold weather arrives.

"We're native people. This is just what we do is survive," Yuwitawin said. "That's what we've done for thousands of years. Nothing's changed."

Permit details

The Corps announced Sept. 16 it would issue a special use permit to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to use about 41 acres of Corps land south of the Cannonball River for a lawful free speech demonstration.

But the agency took no action act on the tribe's request to use Corps land north of the river that's now occupied by as many as 3,000 pipeline opponents, because that land is under an existing grazing lease.

Williamson said last week the Corps was still coordinating with the tribe on stipulations for use of the south land, including insurance and the number of people allowed, and the permit hadn't actually been issued.

"They do have permission to be there," she said. "However, what that includes is still being coordinated."

Those who continue to use the north land do so "not just at their own risk, but at the risk to the leaseholder, as well," she said.

The Corps requires the leaseholder — David Meyer, who recently sold more than 7,000 acres of ranchland north of the protest camp to Dakota Access LLC — to return the land to the agency in a condition that meets its requirements.

"If people are there and building something, killing the grass, digging holes, and when they're done they leave, it's either at the risk of the leaseholder or the individual risk of the people doing it," Williamson said.

The Corps' only enforcement tool is issuing $75 to $100 citations for unauthorized uses such as camping without a permit or discharging waste into a U.S. waterway, Williamson said. If things don't improve, law enforcement and federal courts may get involved, she said, adding the agency stresses cooperation first.

She said she didn't know if the Corps would issue citations.

"It goes back to balancing, allowing them the ability to express themselves under the First Amendment rights" and adhering to federal law governing the Corps, she said. "Both are laws we must follow."

Asked if Meyer has requested Corps intervention to enforce his 429-acre grazing lease, Williamson said she knew only that he doesn't intend to vacate the lease, which expires at end of 2018. Meyer did not return a phone message seeking comment.

Any permanent structures would require a Section 408 permit from the Corps, which involves a more extensive review and approval process — and would only be granted on permitted land, Williamson said.

Cody Hall, a spokesman for the Red Warrior Camp involved in organizing the "nonviolent direct actions" at construction sites and elsewhere, said there's been talk of putting up structures for winter but no action so far. He said the lack of a Corps permit hasn't prompted people to relocate from the Oceti Sakowin Camp, named for the Seven Council Fires of the Sioux Nation, which have come together for the first time in more than a century.

"From what I've heard, the majority of the people at the camp are talking about staying there," he said.

'There's a connection'

Kirchmeier said protesters have told authorities there's no connection between the protest actions at pipeline construction sites and the Oceti Sakowin Camp, an overflow camp that arose from the original Sacred Stone Camp established April 1 near the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers, about 25 miles south of Bismarck as the crow flies.

But he said authorities know the protests interfering with pipeline installation are originating from the camp because they've observed people leaving the camp, meeting up with others at a smaller camp up the road along Highway 1806 and then heading toward the construction sites — which he noted are outside the no-construction area temporarily imposed by a federal judge for 20 miles to the east and west of Lake Oahe.

"Obviously there's a connection," he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oceti camp's PA announcer called attention to the "warriors" as they returned to camp from pipeline construction sites near St. Anthony, about 25 miles away. Authorities had arrested 21 protesters and impounded five vehicles, and an officer raised his weapon at a protester who charged him on horseback, which Kirchmeier said presented "an imminent threat." Protesters — who prefer to be called water protectors — criticized the law enforcement response, which involved about 50 officers and military-style vehicles, as a heavy-handed show of force.

Iron Eyes, one of two people appointed by Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault II to help with the Oceti Sakowin Camp, said the state has shown a lack of respect for cultural sites by allowing Dakota Access to bulldoze a segment of pipeline route on Sept. 3 that the tribe identified as containing burials and other artifacts.

In a draft memo last week, the state's chief archaeologist said a team of seven state archaeologists found that no burial or otherwise significant sites were destroyed, but the tribe on Friday strongly disputed that claim, and an investigation continues.

Iron Eyes said the base-of-operations claim is "just hype."

"They're trying to express themselves, their First Amendment rights," he said. "And all of that is being suppressed by the powers that be."

Since the protests started Aug. 11, the sheriff's department has repeatedly urged the Corps to make a decision about the permit-less camping on its land, Kirchmeier said.

"But that decision has been no decision," he said.

Gov. Jack Dalrymple's request for 60 U.S. marshals to help manage the situation was denied, but his chief of staff, Ron Rauschenberger, said Friday the state's congressional delegation is working to obtain federal financial assistance. The state Emergency Commission recently voted to borrow up to $6 million from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota to cover the mounting costs related to the pipeline protests.

As for the Corps, Williamson said, "We're continuing to monitor the situation ... trying to do what's best for all involved."