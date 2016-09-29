Scientists urge further review of Dakota Access

CANNON BALL, N.D. -- More than 90 scientists have signed a letter to the journal Science expressing concerns that the Dakota Access Pipeline threatens biodiversity and clean water.

The signatories say the 1,172-mile pipeline could have large negative impacts on for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and others downstream of the pipeline.

The letter supports halting pipeline construction until more a more rigorous evaluation of the pipeline’s potential environmental and cultural impacts is conducted.