    Pipeline opponents march on Mandan in show of support for jailed protester

    By Steve Wagner Today at 4:08 p.m.
    More than 100 people march on Mandan, N.D., City Hall after gathering outside the Morton County Law Enforcement Center, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in a show of support for Olowan Martinez, who was arrested for criminal trespass during demonstrations opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline. Photo by Mike Nowatzki / Forum News Service1 / 3
    More than 100 people gather outside the Morton County Law Enforcement Center, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in a show of support for Olowan Martinez, who was arrested for criminal trespass during demonstrations opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline. She is being held on an outstanding warrant in Nebraska. Photo by Mike Nowatzki / Forum News Service2 / 3
    More than 100 people gather outside the Morton County Law Enforcement Center, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in a show of support for Olowan Martinez, who was arrested for criminal trespass during demonstrations opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline. The group then began marching to Mandan City Hall. Martinez is being held on an outstanding warrant in Nebraska. Photo by Mike Nowatzki / Forum News Service 3 / 3

    MANDAN, N.D. — More than 100 people gathered outside the Morton County law enforcement center to rally support Tuesday, Sept. 20, for a woman arrested during protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline one week earlier.

    Olowan Martinez, 42, of South Dakota is being held at the Morton County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Nebraska, where she is charged with felony terroristic threats, theft and two counts of criminal mischief.

    Martinez was arrested on criminal trespass charges Sept. 13 for being on private property during a demonstration at a Dakota Access Pipeline worksite. She has posted bond on the North Dakota charge.

    In a news release, the Morton County Sheriff's Department said Martinez waived her extradition to Nebraska on Sept. 14, and authorities from that state have 10 days to take her into custody.

    The Tuesday rally at the law enforcement center forced officials to close a nearby street before marching to Mandan City Hall, where demonstrators continued to show support for Martinez.

    The Sheriff's Department said 69 people have been arrested for "illegal protest activities" related to the pipeline and Martinez is the last one in custody.

    Reporter Mike Nowatzki contributed to this article.

    Steve Wagner

    Steve Wagner is the director for Forum News Service, the premier regional news wire provider in the Upper Midwest. The Forum News Service offers content from award-winning newspapers within Forum Communications and distributes news, photos and video to subscribers in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana. Previously, Wagner served as editor at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald and Bemidji (Minn.) Pioneer, and worked in numerous reporter and editor roles at The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

    swagner@forumcomm.com
