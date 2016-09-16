PEMBINA, ND - A burglary spree investigation across Cavalier and Pembina Counties this summer has turned into a major drug and weapons bust.

Police believe they've uncovered a drug distribution operation. Authorities seized about 36 guns in addition to drug paraphernalia from Jerry Mostad's home in Walhalla. He and his son Jason are now in custody.

Ryan Bialas, Pembina County States Attorney: "It's not uncommon for an individual to own 36 firearms. But it is unusual for me to see someone that's charged with both delivery amount of drugs as well as 36 firearms. That's out of the ordinary for at least my office."

Authorities from Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force, Cavalier and Walsh County Sheriff's Departments as well as the United States Border Patrol were called in to search and catalog items.

Among them were several grams of meth, more than $1,300 in cash, and digital scales Bialas says are indicators of a drug operation.

Bialas: "That will give you the readings to make sure you as a drug dealer protect your interests, you don't want to just guestimate because that's money out of your pocket."

Both were charged with possession with an intent to deliver as well as delivery within 1,000 feet of a school zone, something Bialas says is another reason why they are relieved to have them in custody along with the guns.

Authorities are investigating if this is all connected to recent break-ins in Cavalier County.

Bialas: "When you have stolen property it can migrate from point A to point B. That's why a lot of different agencies can be involved in a search like this."

Cell phones and logs were also found at the home and the evidence is still being processed. Both suspects will be held until Monday morning without bond, when they will be read their charges.

The investigation is still ongoing and authorities ask anyone with information to contact them.