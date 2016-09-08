MANDAN, N.D. -- Gov. Jack Dalrymple said he has asked the North Dakota National Guard for support in responding to law enforcement efforts at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest site south of Mandan.

The announcement came during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 8.

“Because of the increased and prolonged need for law enforcement resources, I have asked General (Al) Dohrman to make available some North Dakota National Guard personnel to support law enforcement and augment their public safety efforts,” Dalrymple said.

The governor said National Guard members will serve in administrative capacities and help provide security at traffic points.

“I have also placed additional Guardsmen on standby alert in the event they are needed to assist with response efforts,” Dalrymple said.

The move comes in advance of an expected ruling by Friday on the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request for an emergency injunction to halt construction of the pipeline, which will cross the Missouri River less than a mile north of the Standing Rock reservation. The tribe fears the pipeline will leak and contaminate its water supply and sacred sites, and its lawsuit claims the corps failed to consider the historical and cultural significance of that area.

Previously, Jeff Zent, a spokesman for Dalrymple, said plans were under way for additional law enforcement officers in the Bismarck-Mandan area and enhanced patrols in Morton County, where hundreds of protesters are camped out near a pipeline construction site along Highway 1806 about 35 miles south of Mandan.

Thirty-seven people have been arrested on charges including preventing arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass in connection with protests at pipeline construction sites in Morton County that began in mid-August.