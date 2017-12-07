Search
    Extraordinary footage shows man rescuing rabbit as California fires burn

    By Kris Kerzman Today at 6:44 a.m.
    In a photo provided authorities, firefighters work as homes burned in Ventura, Calif., in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2017. Spreading at an astonishing rate, the Thomas Fire raged across some 45,000 acres overnight and had destroyed at least 150 structures, some within the city limits of Ventura. (Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department via The New York Times)

    Images and video from the latest widespread wildfires in California paint the picture of a flaming hellscape where all hope is lost. One small act of compassion would suggest otherwise.

    Footage provided to ABC by RMG News shows an unidentified young man catching a small, wild rabbit in danger of getting hurt.

    A tweet with the footage has been retweeted over 23,000 times by early Thursday morning, Dec. 7.

    The man declined an on-camera interview and the fate of the rabbit is unknown. You can find further coverage of the California wildfires here.

    Kris Kerzman

    Kris Kerzman is a digital content producer for The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

