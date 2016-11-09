Two men charged with illegally taking deer in Minnesota

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, two men were arrested and charged for shooting a deer on private land in the Erskine area near 170th Avenue Southeast and 380th Street Southeast.

Deputies responded after hearing gunshots on known private land. The Minnesota DNR and local conservation officers also responded to the scene.

A deer and rifle were seized at the scene, the release states. The names of the men arrested were not released Wednesday morning.